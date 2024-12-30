Zuplo logo
Tutorial: How to Extract JWT Data

December 30, 2024
2 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

What is a JWT?#

A JSON Web Token (JWT) is a compact, self-contained token in JSON format used to securely transmit information between parties. It commonly contains encoded payload data (claims) and a signature for integrity verification, ensuring that the token hasn’t been altered since it was issued.

What Data is Stored in a JWT?#

A JSON Web Token (JWT) usually contains three parts: a header, a payload (claims), and a signature. The payload section often stores user-related data (e.g., user ID, roles, permissions), token expiration time, issuer, and other metadata needed by the application.

Tutorial: How to Extract Data from a JWT#

In this demo, Josh shows how you can use Zuplo and it's built in auth policies to break open a JWT, forward details onto the backend and make custom rules to enforce access control.

Length: 6 minutes

