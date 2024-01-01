Unlimited Environments
Zuplo uses a modern git-ops workflow to deploy unlimited environments for your API Gateway. Test changes in seconds just by creating a branch.
Git Tracked Changes
Every change to your Zuplo API Gateway is tracked in git source control. And we don't mean a giant illegible XML file.
Unleash Developer Productivity
Enable developers to test even the smallest changes to your API Gateway in its own full-scale environment. No more waiting hours for a change to staging.
Code Reviews & Protected Branches
Gate releases to important environments by utilizing code-reviews, protected branches, and automated linting before changes are merged.
Insanely Fast Deployments
By the time you finish reading this, your Zuplo API could have been live in hundreds of locations around the world. Just `git push` and a few seconds later your API is live. Stop wasting hours for your Gateway to deploy.Deploy from git
Develop Locally, Deploy Everywhere
Use your favorite IDE with the Zuplo CLI to run your API Gateway on your on machine. Live reload, console logs, code completion, and everything else that makes for a great development experience.Zuplo local development
Customize your Deployment
Zuplo can be connected with Github, Gitlab, and Bitbucket in just a few clicks to use our deployer. Alternatively, use any CI/CD system with the Zuplo CLI to deploy exactly how and when you want. Run tests, linting rules, or anything else.Custom CI/CD Pipeline