Setting up a Custom CI/CD Pipeline

Zuplo provides the Zuplo deployer, a GitHub app that can be used to automatically deploy your APIs from your GitHub repository to the Zuplo platform. However, sometimes you might not be using GitHub as your version control provider. Or, that you might want to exercise more control over your CI/CD pipeline. For these cases, we provide a CLI that can be used to deploy your APIs to the Zuplo platform.

Getting Started #

Tip The API key is scoped to your account. So you can use the same one for all projects under the same account. If you are a member of multiple accounts, be sure to select the right one.

The Zuplo CLI, zup , which you be using in you custom CI/CD script, uses API Keys to authenticate. You can find your API Key by following these steps:

Navigate to portal.zuplo.com and log in. Select the account that you want to work on. Click on the "Settings" tab and navigate to the "API Keys" section. Write some tests for your API. We provide a rich set of test helpers and utils based on BDD. You can see examples of tests at samples.

Tip Your test files need to be under the tests folder and end with .test.ts to be picked up by the Zuplo CLI.

Setting up a custom workflow with GitHub Actions #

The full example is available at https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/.github/workflows/ci.yml

Create a workflow file. You can use the following to help you get started:

.github/workflows/ci.yaml name : Zuplo CI on : push : branches : - main pull_request : jobs : run-zup-test : runs-on : ubuntu-latest env : ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }} steps : - uses : actions/checkout@v4 # This explicitly tells action to use the latest version of Zuplo from the public NPM registry - uses : actions/setup-node@v4 with : node-version-file : ".nvmrc" registry-url : "https://registry.npmjs.com" scope : "@zuplo" - name : Checkout the actual branch for the pull request if : ${{ github.event_name == 'pull_request' }} run : | git checkout -b ${{ github.head_ref }} - name : NPM Install run : npm install # shell: bash is required so that pipefail is set. # See https://docs.github.com/en/actions/using-workflows/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#exit-codes-and-error-action-preference # This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee. # Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file. - name : Zup Deploy shell : bash run : | npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - name : Zup Test shell : bash run : | npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') - name : Zup Delete if : ${{ github.event_name == 'pull_request' }} shell : bash run : | npx @zuplo/cli delete --url $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait # This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups - name : Zup List shell : bash run : | npx @zuplo/cli list --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"

Create a secret for your GitHub Action and be sure to set ZUPLO_API_KEY to the API key you generated in the previous step.

Setting up a custom workflow with Bitbucket Pipelines #

The full example is available at https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/bitbucket-pipelines.yml

Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:

bitbucket-pipelines.yml image : node:18 pipelines : branches : # If your default branch is not main, change this to match main : - step : name : NPM Install script : - npm install - step : name : Zup Deploy # set -o pipefail # This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee. # Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file. script : - set -o pipefail - npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT artifacts : - DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - step : name : Zup Test script : - npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') pull-requests : "**" : - step : name : NPM Install script : - npm install - step : name : Zup Deploy # set -o pipefail # This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee. # Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file. script : - set -o pipefail - npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT artifacts : - DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - step : name : Zup Test script : - npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') - step : name : Zup Delete (if necessary) script : - echo $BITBUCKET_PR_ID - if [[ -n "$BITBUCKET_PR_ID" ]]; then npx @zuplo/cli delete --url $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait; exit; fi # This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups - step : name : Zup List script : - npx @zuplo/cli list --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"

Create a secret repository variable for your BitBucket Pipelines and be sure to set ZUPLO_API_KEY to the API key you generated in the previous step.

Setting up a custom workflow with Azure Pipelines #

The full example is available at https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/azure-pipelines.yml

Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:

azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : | npm install displayName : "npm install" # set -o pipefail # This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee. # Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file. - script : | set -o pipefail npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT displayName : "Zup Deploy" - script : | npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') displayName : "Zup Test" - script : | npx @zuplo/cli delete --url $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --wait displayName : "Zup Delete" # Only run this step if the build is a pull request condition : eq(variables['Build.Reason'], 'PullRequest') # This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups - script : | npx @zuplo/cli list --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName : "Zup List"

Create a secret for your Azure Pipelines and be sure to set ZUPLO_API_KEY to the API key you generated in the previous step.

Setting up a custom workflow with Gitlab Pipelines #

The full example is available at https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/.gitlab-ci.yml

Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:

.gitlab-ci.yml image : node:latest workflow : rules : - if : $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "push" when : always npm_install : stage : build script : - npm install zup_deploy : stage : deploy script : - npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT artifacts : expire_in : 30 minutes paths : - "./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT" zup_test : stage : deploy needs : [ zup_deploy ] script : - npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')

Note GitLab CI/CD does not have a built-in way to delete deployments. You can use the Zuplo UI to delete old environments.

Create a variable for ZUPLO_API_KEY on your GitLab project. Set it to the API key you generated in the previous step. You can choose to mask the variable so it does not display in job logs.

Advanced Use Cases #

The above samples showcase the most common use case for our customers. However, you might have more advanced use cases that require more control. The following sections describe some other parameters that you can control.

You have multiple sub-folders in your repository #

You might end up with this structure because you are using git submodules to connect multiple repositories together. Or, you might have multiple projects in the same repository because you are trying to migrate to a monorepo.

If you have multiple sub-folders in your repository, each representing a different Zuplo project, you can deploy each one separately.

Ensure you use the right API key for each project. You can specify the API key by passing it with the --apiKey flag. Ensure that you have the project name configured in the zuplo.jsonc file in the subfolder. This tells the Zuplo CLI which project to deploy to. You might need to use the --no-verify-remote flag to bypass verification. By default, the CLI checks that the repository matches what is configured on the server. If you have moved or renamed your repository, you must bypass the verification.

Here's a complete example.

Assuming you have the following structure and the appropriate zuplo.jsonc configured for each project. Take a look at https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/tree/main/nested-projects

nested-projects ├── zup-cli-nested-project1 │ ├── README.md │ ├── config │ ├── docs │ ├── local-config │ ├── modules │ ├── package.json │ ├── schemas │ ├── tests │ ├── tsconfig.json │ └── zuplo.jsonc └── zup-cli-nested-project2 ├── README.md ├── config ├── docs ├── local-config ├── modules ├── package.json ├── schemas ├── tests ├── tsconfig.json └── zuplo.jsonc

And here's how you would deploy it using the CLI

# Let's deploy the first project cd zup-cli-nested-project1 npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $YOUR_API_KEY_FOR_THE_ACCOUNT_THAT_CONTAINS_PROJECT1 --no-verify-remote # Let's deploy the second project cd .. cd zup-cli-nested-project2 npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $YOUR_API_KEY_FOR_THE_ACCOUNT_THAT_CONTAINS_PROJECT2 --no-verify-remote