Setting up a Custom CI/CD Pipeline

Zuplo provides the Zuplo deployer, a GitHub app that can be used to
automatically deploy your APIs from your GitHub repository to the Zuplo
platform. However, sometimes you might not be using GitHub as your version
control provider. Or, that you might want to exercise more control over your
CI/CD pipeline. For these cases, we provide a CLI that can be used to deploy
your APIs to the Zuplo platform.
Tip
The API key is scoped to your account. So you can use the same one for all
projects under the same account. If you are a member of multiple accounts, be
sure to select the right one.
The Zuplo CLI,
, which you be using in you custom
CI/CD script, uses API Keys to authenticate. You can find your API Key by
following these steps:
zup
Navigate to
portal.zuplo.com and log in. Select the account that you want to work on.
Click on the "Settings" tab and navigate to the "API Keys" section.
Write some tests for your API. We provide a rich set of test helpers and
utils based on BDD. You can see examples of tests at
samples.
Tip
Your test files need to be under the
tests folder and end with
.test.ts to
be picked up by the Zuplo CLI.
The full example is available at
https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/.github/workflows/ci.yml
Create a workflow file. You can use the following to help you get started:
.github/workflows/ci.yaml
name : Zuplo CI
on :
push :
branches :
- main
pull_request :
jobs :
run-zup-test :
runs-on : ubuntu-latest
env :
ZUPLO_API_KEY : ${{ secrets.ZUPLO_API_KEY }}
steps :
- uses : actions/checkout@v4
# This explicitly tells action to use the latest version of Zuplo from the public NPM registry
- uses : actions/setup-node@v4
with :
node-version-file : ".nvmrc"
registry-url : "https://registry.npmjs.com"
scope : "@zuplo"
- name : Checkout the actual branch for the pull request
if : ${{ github.event_name == 'pull_request' }}
run : |
git checkout -b ${{ github.head_ref }}
- name : NPM Install
run : npm install
# shell: bash is required so that pipefail is set.
# See https://docs.github.com/en/actions/using-workflows/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#exit-codes-and-error-action-preference
# This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee.
# Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file.
- name : Zup Deploy
shell : bash
run : |
npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
- name : Zup Test
shell : bash
run : |
npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
- name : Zup Delete
if : ${{ github.event_name == 'pull_request' }}
shell : bash
run : |
npx @zuplo/cli delete --url $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait
# This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups
- name : Zup List
shell : bash
run : | npx @zuplo/cli list --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"
Create a secret for your GitHub Action and be sure to set
ZUPLO_API_KEY to
the API key you generated in the previous step.
The full example is available at
https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/bitbucket-pipelines.yml
Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:
bitbucket-pipelines.yml
image : node:18
pipelines :
branches :
# If your default branch is not main, change this to match
main :
- step :
name : NPM Install
script :
- npm install
- step :
name : Zup Deploy
# set -o pipefail
# This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee.
# Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file.
script :
- set -o pipefail
- npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee
./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
artifacts :
- DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
- step :
name : Zup Test
script :
- npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E
's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
pull-requests :
"**" :
- step :
name : NPM Install
script :
- npm install
- step :
name : Zup Deploy
# set -o pipefail
# This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee.
# Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file.
script :
- set -o pipefail
- npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee
./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
artifacts :
- DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
- step :
name : Zup Test
script :
- npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E
's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
- step :
name : Zup Delete (if necessary)
script :
- echo $BITBUCKET_PR_ID
- if [[ -n "$BITBUCKET_PR_ID" ]]; then npx @zuplo/cli delete --url
$(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
--apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait; exit; fi
# This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups
- step :
name : Zup List
script : - npx @zuplo/cli list --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY"
Create a secret repository variable for your BitBucket Pipelines and be sure
to set
ZUPLO_API_KEY to the API key you generated in the previous step.
The full example is available at
https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/azure-pipelines.yml
Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger :
- main
pool :
vmImage : ubuntu-latest
steps :
- task : NodeTool@0
inputs :
versionSpec : "20.x"
displayName : "Install Node.js"
- script : |
npm install
displayName : "npm install"
# set -o pipefail
# This way if the deploy fails, we fail before piping to tee.
# Note that you are not required to use tee. We are using it in this example so that the output is available to the terminal and written to the file.
- script : |
set -o pipefail
npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
displayName : "Zup Deploy"
- script : |
npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
displayName : "Zup Test"
- script : |
npx @zuplo/cli delete --url $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/') --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --wait
displayName : "Zup Delete"
# Only run this step if the build is a pull request
condition : eq(variables['Build.Reason'], 'PullRequest')
# This is not necessary but it showcases how you can list your zups
- script : |
npx @zuplo/cli list --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName : "Zup List"
Create a secret for your Azure Pipelines and be sure to set
ZUPLO_API_KEY
to the API key you generated in the previous step.
The full example is available at
https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/blob/main/.gitlab-ci.yml
Create a pipelines file. You can use the following to help you get started:
.gitlab-ci.yml
image : node:latest
workflow :
rules :
- if : $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "push"
when : always
npm_install :
stage : build
script :
- npm install
zup_deploy :
stage : deploy
script :
- npx @zuplo/cli deploy --apiKey "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT
artifacts :
expire_in : 30 minutes
paths :
- "./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT"
zup_test :
stage : deploy
needs : [ zup_deploy ]
script :
- npx @zuplo/cli test --endpoint $(cat ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT | sed -E 's/Deployed to (.*)/\1/')
Note
GitLab CI/CD does not have a built-in way to delete deployments. You can use the Zuplo UI to delete old environments.
Create a variable
for
ZUPLO_API_KEY on your GitLab project. Set it to the API key you
generated in the previous step. You can choose to
mask the
variable so it does not display in job logs.
The above samples showcase the most common use case for our customers. However,
you might have more advanced use cases that require more control. The following
sections describe some other parameters that you can control.
You might end up with this structure because you are using git submodules to
connect multiple repositories together. Or, you might have multiple projects in
the same repository because you are trying to migrate to a monorepo.
If you have multiple sub-folders in your repository, each representing a
different Zuplo project, you can deploy each one separately.
Ensure you use the right API key for each project. You can specify the API
key by passing it with the
--apiKey flag.
Ensure that you have the project name configured in the zuplo.jsonc file in
the subfolder. This tells the Zuplo CLI which project to deploy to.
You might need to use the --no-verify-remote flag to bypass verification. By
default, the CLI checks that the repository matches what is configured on the
server. If you have moved or renamed your repository, you must bypass the
verification.
Here's a complete example.
Assuming you have the following structure and the appropriate zuplo.jsonc
configured for each project. Take a look at
https://github.com/zuplo/zup-cli-example-project/tree/main/nested-projects
nested-projects
├── zup-cli-nested-project1
│ ├── README.md
│ ├── config
│ ├── docs
│ ├── local-config
│ ├── modules
│ ├── package.json
│ ├── schemas
│ ├── tests
│ ├── tsconfig.json
│ └── zuplo.jsonc
└── zup-cli-nested-project2
├── README.md
├── config
├── docs
├── local-config
├── modules
├── package.json
├── schemas
├── tests
├── tsconfig.json └── zuplo.jsonc
And here's how you would deploy it using the CLI
# Let's deploy the first project
cd zup-cli-nested-project1
npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $YOUR_API_KEY_FOR_THE_ACCOUNT_THAT_CONTAINS_PROJECT1 --no-verify-remote
# Let's deploy the second project
cd ..
cd zup-cli-nested-project2 npx @zuplo/cli deploy --api-key $YOUR_API_KEY_FOR_THE_ACCOUNT_THAT_CONTAINS_PROJECT2 --no-verify-remote
The
npx @zuplo/cli deploy command takes the current Git branch that you are on
into consideration when deploying. If you are on your
main branch, it will
deploy to your production. If you are on any other branch, it will deploy to a
staging environment with the name of your branch.