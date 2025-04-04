Model Context
Protocol
Transform any API into a fully compliant Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing seamless integration with AI tools and agents that support MCP.
Govern AI Agent Access
Keep control over how AI tools access your APIs with auth, rate limiting, error handling, custom filters, and more.
Managed MCP Server
Other tools require you to host your own server. Zuplo will host, manage, and secure your remote MCP server for you.
Beta: Monetize your MCP
Monetize calls to your MCP server tools with Zuplo's built-in monetization support.
From API to
MCP
Easily turn any API you manage with Zuplo into a fully compliant MCP server with just a few lines of configuration, so you can start integrating with AI tools immediately without changing your backend.
AI-Ready Tool
Exposure
Automatically expose your API's endpoints as MCP-compatible tools, resources, and prompts, enabling AI agents like Claude to discover and interact with your API as if it were a native part of their environment.
Standards based, all the
way
By supporting the open Model Context Protocol, Zuplo ensures your APIs can connect with a growing ecosystem of AI clients and platforms using a consistent, future-proof interface.