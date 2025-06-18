The Problem

Employees are adopting MCP faster than IT can review it.

Claude Desktop, Cursor, ChatGPT, and the next wave of AI clients all let users connect MCP servers in a few clicks. Your people are wiring up Linear, GitHub, Notion, Stripe, and internal servers without a security review, shared credentials, or an audit log. The result: sensitive tools exposed to AI agents, per-employee OAuth tokens scattered across desktops, and zero visibility into what's getting called.