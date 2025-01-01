Platform Features

Everything You Need to Manage APIs
Security, traffic control, developer experience, monetization, and more — built into one unified API management platform.
API Governance
Governance
Enforce consistent standards, security policies, and compliance requirements across all your APIs — automatically, at the gateway level.
API Key Management
Authentication
Add API Key based authentication to an API in minutes, adhering to best practices and allowing your users to self-serve their keys.
API Monetization
Monetization
Turn your API into a revenue-generating product with native usage metering, a flexible product catalog of meters, features, and plans, and multiple pricing models.
API Observability
Observability
Understand exactly how your APIs are being used with real-time analytics, detailed request logs, and integrations with your existing observability stack.
API Security
Security
Protect your APIs from unauthorized access, abuse, and attacks with built-in authentication, authorization, and bot protection running at the edge.
Developer Portal
Developer Experience
Give your API consumers a Stripe-quality developer experience with auto-generated docs, self-serve API keys, and interactive exploration.
GitOps
Developer Workflow
Manage your entire API gateway configuration as code. Version control, peer review, and CI/CD for your API policies — just like your application code.
MCP Server
AI & MCP
For teams building MCP servers. Auto-generate an MCP server from your existing OpenAPI definition, or write custom tools in TypeScript. Same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as the API Gateway — because it runs inside the API Gateway.
Multi-Cloud Gateway
Infrastructure
Route API traffic to backends across any cloud provider from a single, unified gateway. No vendor lock-in, no complex networking.
OpenAPI Support
Standards
Define your API using the industry-standard OpenAPI specification. Import existing specs, generate routes, and keep documentation always in sync.
Programmable Gateway
Customization
Write custom gateway logic in TypeScript. No proprietary DSLs, no cURL commands — just familiar, type-safe code that runs at the edge.
Rate Limiting
Traffic Control
Protect your APIs from abuse and ensure fair usage with flexible, programmable rate limiting that works at the edge.
Self-Serve DevX
Developer Experience
Allow your customers to subscribe, manage their keys, and view usage analytics — all in one place.
Ready to get started?
Join thousands of developers who trust Zuplo to secure, scale, and monetize their APIs.