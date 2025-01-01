Zuplo
Platform Features

Everything You Need to Manage APIs

Security, traffic control, developer experience, monetization, and more — built into one unified API management platform.

API Governance

Governance

Enforce consistent standards, security policies, and compliance requirements across all your APIs — automatically, at the gateway level.

API Key Management

Authentication

Add API Key based authentication to an API in minutes, adhering to best practices and allowing your users to self-serve their keys.

API Monetization

Monetization

Turn your API into a revenue-generating product with native usage metering, a flexible product catalog of meters, features, and plans, and multiple pricing models.

API Observability

Observability

Understand exactly how your APIs are being used with real-time analytics, detailed request logs, and integrations with your existing observability stack.

API Security

Security

Protect your APIs from unauthorized access, abuse, and attacks with built-in authentication, authorization, and bot protection running at the edge.

Developer Portal

Developer Experience

Give your API consumers a Stripe-quality developer experience with auto-generated docs, self-serve API keys, and interactive exploration.

GitOps

Developer Workflow

Manage your entire API gateway configuration as code. Version control, peer review, and CI/CD for your API policies — just like your application code.

MCP Server

AI & MCP

For teams building MCP servers. Auto-generate an MCP server from your existing OpenAPI definition, or write custom tools in TypeScript. Same auth, rate limits, and GitOps workflow as the API Gateway — because it runs inside the API Gateway.

Multi-Cloud Gateway

Infrastructure

Route API traffic to backends across any cloud provider from a single, unified gateway. No vendor lock-in, no complex networking.

OpenAPI Support

Standards

Define your API using the industry-standard OpenAPI specification. Import existing specs, generate routes, and keep documentation always in sync.

Programmable Gateway

Customization

Write custom gateway logic in TypeScript. No proprietary DSLs, no cURL commands — just familiar, type-safe code that runs at the edge.

Rate Limiting

Traffic Control

Protect your APIs from abuse and ensure fair usage with flexible, programmable rate limiting that works at the edge.

Self-Serve DevX

Developer Experience

Allow your customers to subscribe, manage their keys, and view usage analytics — all in one place.

Unlimited Environments

Developer Workflow

Every Git branch is a full gateway environment. Test changes in isolation without the cost or complexity of managing multiple clusters.

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