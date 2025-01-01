OBSERVABILITY
API Observability
Get deep, actionable visibility into your API's behavior. Not just uptime, but how it's performing, what's failing, and how it's being used.
Real-time Logging
Zuplo provides real-time logging out of the box, keeping you up-to-date on how your API is performing with built-in dashboards.
Never miss an API
Zuplo automatically documents and catalogs all of your APIs using OpenAPI. Say goodbye to shadow and zombie endpoints.
OpenTelemetry Support
Zuplo ships with an OpenTelemetry plugin that allows you to collect and export telemetry data from your API.
Dynamic Usage Analytics
Get real-time insights into API usage and performance per-customer. Zuplo generates dashboards for both you and your customers.See it in Action
Understand your API Traffic
Visualize and analyze your traffic and errors, get insights into your application's performance all from the Zuplo dashboard. And you know what? Your users can see when they're getting rate limited, and they'll love you for it.Read about our analytics
Integrate with Existing Tools
Easily connect to your favorite tools like Datadog, New Relic, and more. Our monitoring and logging plugins allow you to push request/response data with ease.Check out our integrations
Let's Get Started
Start quickly with templates built for the most essential use cases. They're ready to go and help you get set up fast—no extra configuration needed.
You can deploy directly in the browser or run everything locally. Check out the code in our GitHub repository to explore, customize, and build on top of it.