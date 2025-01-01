Zuplo
AI Platform Overview →

One Gateway for REST, LLMs, and MCP.

Put every LLM call through the same policy pipeline that runs your APIs. Multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and dollar budgets — all OpenAPI-native, deployed via GitOps.

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AI Gateway · Teams
ENFORCED

All Teams

Policy scope

Acme Corp

L0

Monthly Budget

$7,440/$12,000

Tokens

58%

Requests

71%

Inherits limits from parent team
AccuWeather
Read the Case Study
Blockdaemon
Read the Case Study
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Read the Case Study
Finsolutia
Read the Case Study
VNDR
Read the Case Study
Mews
Read the Case Study
Yext
Read the Case Study
Zumiez
Read the Case Study

Features

Built for LLM traffic, governed like an API.

Multi-provider routing

Route to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and Mistral through one endpoint. Swap providers in config, not code.

Semantic caching

Cache responses by vector similarity, not exact match. Cut latency and spend on repeated prompts.

Prompt injection protection

Block malicious instructions before they reach your model. Fully configurable via the prompt-injection-outbound policy.

Secret masking

Redact API keys, emails, and other sensitive values from responses with the secret-masking-outbound policy.

Dollar budgets, per team

Set hierarchical spend limits in USD for each team. Requests halt when the budget is hit — no overspend.

Observability & tracing

Stream every request to Galileo, Comet Opik, or your own collector. Inspect latency, tokens, and cost per call.

Team Hierarchy
LIVE

Acme Inc

Organization · hard cap

$4,393/$10,000

Engineering

$2,210/$4,000

Chatbot$670/$800
Copilot$1,540/$3,200

Sales

$1,040/$3,000

Marketing

$1,143/$3,000

Team hierarchy

Policies and budgets at every level of your org.

Most AI gateways give you one global cap. Zuplo lets you nest organizations, teams, sub-teams, and apps — each with their own daily and monthly dollar budgets that cascade from the top down. Platform sets the ceiling, finance sets department caps, engineering divides it across projects. Everyone gets predictable spend. Nobody has to ask for a new key.

  • Dollar budgets at org, team, and app level
  • Daily and monthly limits — hard stops or warnings
  • Sub-team budgets cannot exceed the parent's ceiling
  • Rate limits and security policies inherit the same way

Multi-provider routing

Route to the right model, every time.

Map routes to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, or Mistral. Override the target in policy per-request, per-tenant, or per-API-key. Teams keep the same SDK integration while platform teams control cost and availability.

  • Declarative provider mapping in zuplo.json
  • Per-route model selection via OpenAPI extensions
  • Drop-in compatibility with OpenAI SDK baseURL
  • Works with Claude Code, Cursor, LangChain, Goose
AI Gateway
ACTIVE

Routed to

OpenAI

Auto-failover enabled

Semantic Cache

67% hit rate

Monthly Budget

$444/1,200

Prompt Injection Blocked

Drop-in integration

Swap the base URL. Keep your SDK.

Point any OpenAI-compatible client at your Zuplo gateway and policies take over. No new SDK to learn.

TypeScriptclient.ts
// Keep your existing OpenAI SDK — just swap the base URL
import OpenAI from "openai";

const client = new OpenAI({
  baseURL: "https://your-org.zuplo.app/v1",
  apiKey: process.env.ZUPLO_AI_KEY, // your Zuplo key, not OpenAI's
});

const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
  model: "gpt-4o",
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Summarize our Q1 sales data." }],
});

Built on the Zuplo platform

Not a standalone AI box — part of one API platform.

The AI Gateway runs on the same policy engine, the same auth modules, and the same GitOps pipeline as your REST and MCP APIs. One bill. One pane of glass. When your AI product graduates from prototype to production, the gateway already knows how to run it.

See every policy → Explore the full AI platform

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about API management and how Zuplo helps your team build better APIs.

Want a demo of Zuplo? Talk to an API expert

Start with the AI Gateway today.

Free forever for developers. Same signup as the API Gateway — your account owns both.

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