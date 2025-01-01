AI Gateway

Multi-provider routing
Route to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and Mistral through one endpoint. Swap providers in config, not code.
Put every LLM call through the same policy pipeline that runs your APIs. Multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and dollar budgets — all OpenAPI-native, deployed via GitOps.
All Teams
Policy scope
Acme Corp
Monthly Budget
$7,440/$12,000
Tokens
58%
Requests
71%
Features
Route to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and Mistral through one endpoint. Swap providers in config, not code.
Cache responses by vector similarity, not exact match. Cut latency and spend on repeated prompts.
Block malicious instructions before they reach your model. Fully configurable via the prompt-injection-outbound policy.
Redact API keys, emails, and other sensitive values from responses with the secret-masking-outbound policy.
Set hierarchical spend limits in USD for each team. Requests halt when the budget is hit — no overspend.
Stream every request to Galileo, Comet Opik, or your own collector. Inspect latency, tokens, and cost per call.
Acme Inc
Organization · hard cap
$4,393/$10,000
Engineering
$2,210/$4,000
Sales
$1,040/$3,000
Marketing
$1,143/$3,000
Team hierarchy
Most AI gateways give you one global cap. Zuplo lets you nest organizations, teams, sub-teams, and apps — each with their own daily and monthly dollar budgets that cascade from the top down. Platform sets the ceiling, finance sets department caps, engineering divides it across projects. Everyone gets predictable spend. Nobody has to ask for a new key.
Multi-provider routing
Map routes to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, or Mistral. Override the target in policy per-request, per-tenant, or per-API-key. Teams keep the same SDK integration while platform teams control cost and availability.
Routed to
OpenAI
Auto-failover enabled
Semantic Cache
67% hit rate
Monthly Budget
$444/1,200
Drop-in integration
Point any OpenAI-compatible client at your Zuplo gateway and policies take over. No new SDK to learn.
// Keep your existing OpenAI SDK — just swap the base URL
import OpenAI from "openai";
const client = new OpenAI({
baseURL: "https://your-org.zuplo.app/v1",
apiKey: process.env.ZUPLO_AI_KEY, // your Zuplo key, not OpenAI's
});
const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
model: "gpt-4o",
messages: [{ role: "user", content: "Summarize our Q1 sales data." }],
});
Built on the Zuplo platform
The AI Gateway runs on the same policy engine, the same auth modules, and the same GitOps pipeline as your REST and MCP APIs. One bill. One pane of glass. When your AI product graduates from prototype to production, the gateway already knows how to run it.
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