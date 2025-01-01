Blockdaemon's reliance on Apigee led to unsustainable costs and latency issues limiting global growth. Fragmented gateways and siloed APIs created management challenges and security risks. The result was a disjointed user experience with multiple API keys per product.

As the leading infrastructure provider for blockchain serving major customers like Goldman Sachs and Microsoft, Blockdaemon faced specific technical challenges that were hampering their ability to scale globally and provide a consistent experience.

They needed a flexible, multi-region gateway with fine-grained security, programmable policies, and intelligent routing to optimize real-time blockchain transactions. They also required gateway data access to power an internal billing engine.