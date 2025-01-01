Blockdaemon Cuts Hardware Nodes by 90% and Unlocks New Revenue with Zuplo
Blockdaemon switched from Apigee to Zuplo's edge-native API gateway to reduce operational costs, boost global performance, and unify API management
Cost Efficiency
Switching to Zuplo resulted in substantial savings on API gateway expenses compared to their previous solution.
Global Expansion
Zuplo's edge-native approach enabled seamless expansion into new geographic regions that were previously challenging.
About Blockdaemon
The leading infrastructure provider for blockchain, serving customers like Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Plaid, and J.P. Morgan. Blockdaemon has a valuation of $3.3 billion, processes billions of API calls per month, and handles petabytes of bandwidth.
The Challenge
Global Growth Constraints
Blockdaemon's reliance on Apigee led to unsustainable costs and latency issues limiting global growth. Fragmented gateways and siloed APIs created management challenges and security risks. The result was a disjointed user experience with multiple API keys per product.
As the leading infrastructure provider for blockchain serving major customers like Goldman Sachs and Microsoft, Blockdaemon faced specific technical challenges that were hampering their ability to scale globally and provide a consistent experience.
They needed a flexible, multi-region gateway with fine-grained security, programmable policies, and intelligent routing to optimize real-time blockchain transactions. They also required gateway data access to power an internal billing engine.
Regional Latency Issues
Stunted growth in the APAC and EU regions
Inconsistent API Experience
Disjointed customer experience across APIs
Centralization Gap
Lack of centralized control
Cost Control
High add-on costs with Apigee
The Solution
Edge-Native API Management
After exploring Kong and similar providers, Zuplo emerged as the only solution meeting all of Blockdaemon's requirements. Zuplo delivered a centralized, edge-native gateway enabling dynamic routing and a unified entry point.
The platform provided transparent pricing and reduced costs compared to their previous solution, along with multi-region edge-native deployment that addressed their global performance concerns.
Zuplo's centralized controls with fully programmable policies, advanced routing for smarter traffic flow, and deep data access for billing integration gave Blockdaemon the tools they needed to optimize their API infrastructure.
Our engineers absolutely love working with Zuplo and compete for tickets to work with it.
Ryan Waites, Senior Director at Blockdaemon
The Results
Measurable Impact
70% Cost Savings
Blockdaemon realized substantial financial benefits, with a 70% reduction in API gateway costs compared to their previous solution, freeing up resources for other strategic initiatives.
Seamless Global Expansion
Zuplo's edge-native architecture enabled Blockdaemon to expand into new geographies that were previously challenging due to latency issues, particularly in the APAC and EU regions.
Enhanced Reliability & Customer Experience
The improved availability and resiliency of their API infrastructure translated directly to a better experience for Blockdaemon's customers, with more consistent performance and reduced downtime.
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Zuplo helped Blockdaemon dramatically reduce costs and improve global performance. Experience the same benefits for your business.