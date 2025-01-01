API Gateway Comparisons

Zuplo vs Apache APISIX (API7.ai)

Zuplo is the managed API gateway for teams running APISIX who want API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, AI Gateway, MCP Gateway — without etcd clusters, Lua plugin development, or running two separate gateways for API and AI traffic. SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo for managed external API management.

Self-Hosted Infrastructure with etcd Separate API and AI Gateway Products No Built-In Developer Portal or Key Lifecycle

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