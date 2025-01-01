Zuplo vs Envoy Proxy
Zuplo is the API gateway for teams running Envoy as a north-south API gateway who need real API management — developer portal, API key lifecycle, programmable rate limiting, AI Gateway, MCP support — with SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and managed dedicated deployment. Companies including Duck Creek Payments, Finsolutia, and Blockdaemon use Zuplo for external API management while keeping Envoy for internal service mesh.
Trusted for regulated and high-volume workloads
Why now
Three forces are pushing teams beyond Envoy for external API management
External API management is a different problem
Envoy is built for low-level traffic management. Developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, and AI Gateway are not features the proxy provides.
Control-plane and Kubernetes burden
Production Envoy needs a control plane (Istio, Envoy Gateway) plus Kubernetes infrastructure. Modern platform teams want managed gateways for external API products.
AI and agentic workloads
Token-aware routing, MCP-style agent traffic, and AI gateway patterns are not features any proxy provides natively.
Where Envoy Proxy falls short for the modern enterprise
Infrastructure Proxy, Not API Management
Envoy is a high-performance L7 proxy. Developer portal, API key lifecycle, monetization, and AI Gateway are not built in.
Control Plane Required
Production deployments require a control plane like Istio or Envoy Gateway plus Kubernetes infrastructure to operate.
Steep Configuration Complexity
Protobuf-based configuration and the xDS API have a steep learning curve, even for experienced infrastructure engineers.
Honest take
When Envoy is the right choice
- Your primary need is internal east-west service mesh with Istio or a similar Envoy-based control plane.
- You have deep Envoy and xDS expertise and your gateway logic is heavily invested in Envoy filters or WebAssembly.
- Your APIs are gRPC-heavy where Envoy's first-class gRPC support is core to the architecture.
Why choose Zuplo
Zuplo is focused on external-facing API products. Edge-native architecture, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, and an integrated AI Gateway with MCP support — backed by SOC 2 Type II, managed dedicated deployment, and named regulated customers across insurance, payments, and infrastructure.
Compliance and Audit Readiness
First-class managed compliance vs. compliance dependent on customer environment.
Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
Direct SAML/SCIM with project-level RBAC vs. customer-managed filter-based identity.
Managed Dedicated Deployment
Managed dedicated across major clouds vs. customer-managed Kubernetes plus control plane.
AI Gateway and MCP Support
Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway vs. no AI capabilities.
Full API Management
Unified API management platform vs. infrastructure proxy plus external API tooling.
Developer Portal
Built-in developer portal vs. no developer portal.
API Key Management
Built-in API key lifecycle vs. custom implementation required.
Operational Simplicity
Zero-ops managed gateway vs. Kubernetes + control plane operations.
Configuration Approach
TypeScript and OpenAPI vs. protobuf and xDS API.
Built for the AI era
Built for AI agents, MCP, and token-aware traffic
Envoy has no native AI gateway capability. Token-aware routing, semantic caching, MCP support, and agentic auth would require extensive Envoy filter or WebAssembly extension work.
Unified AI Gateway
Multi-provider model routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls.
MCP Gateway
Turn any API into a remote MCP server, or govern third-party MCP servers behind a single managed gateway.
Agentic auth and identity
Per-agent API keys, scoped credentials, and dynamic per-call policies.
Token economics built in
Per-token metering, per-customer model budgets, Stripe-native monetization.
Enterprise proof
Enterprises that chose Zuplo over Envoy for external API management
Scaled payments API across global insurance carriers with audit-ready governance.Read the case study
Launched an MCP server on top of regulated mortgage-servicing APIs in hours.Read the case study
Reduced hardware footprint 90% while serving billions of API calls/month.Read the case study
About Envoy Proxy
Envoy Proxy is a CNCF-graduated, high-performance C++ L7 proxy originally built at Lyft. It serves as the data plane for service meshes like Istio and powers projects like Envoy Gateway and kgateway. Envoy excels at low-level traffic management with advanced load balancing, gRPC-native support, and dynamic configuration via its xDS API — making it the standard for cloud-native service mesh architectures. For internal east-west service mesh, Envoy is the industry standard; for external-facing API products with developer portal and monetization needs, Zuplo provides the platform layer.
The Zuplo advantage
- Compliance and Audit Readiness
- Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
- Managed Dedicated Deployment
- AI Gateway and MCP Support
- Full API Management
Enterprise readiness
Production-ready for regulated and high-volume workloads
Compliance & Audit
- SOC 2 Type II audited annually
- Third-party penetration test reports available under NDA
- GDPR-aligned data processing
- Audit logs across the control plane
- API governance with policy enforcement
Identity & Access
- SAML SSO and SCIM provisioning
- Role-based access control across organizations, projects, and environments
- Service-account credentials with scoped permissions
- API key metadata for downstream authorization
Deployment Flexibility
- Managed edge across 300+ locations — global by default
- Managed dedicated single-tenant on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud
- Self-hosted on Kubernetes with full control plane
- Bring-your-own-cloud for data residency requirements
Support & Success
- Up to 30-minute response SLA on Enterprise
- 24/7/365 emergency hotline for critical incidents
- Named technical account manager
- Architecture and migration professional services
Feature-by-feature comparison
|Feature
|Zuplo
|Envoy Proxy
|Compliance and Audit Readiness
|
SOC 2 Type II audited annually, third-party penetration test reports under NDA, audit logs, GDPR-aligned data processing.
|
Compliance posture inherited from customer-operated environment.
|Enterprise Identity (SSO + RBAC)
|
SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, and RBAC across organizations, projects, and environments.
|
Customer-managed identity through Kubernetes RBAC and configured auth filters.
|Managed Dedicated Deployment
|
Single-tenant managed deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, or any major cloud with 30-minute SLA response. Self-hosted on Kubernetes also supported.
|
Self-hosted in customer Kubernetes with control plane management.
|AI Gateway and MCP Support
|
Integrated AI Gateway with multi-provider routing, semantic caching, prompt injection protection, budget and token controls. Dedicated MCP Gateway product.
|
No AI gateway capabilities.
|Full API Management
|
Complete API lifecycle: developer portal, API keys, programmable rate limiting, analytics, monetization, AI Gateway.
|
High-performance L7 proxy focused on traffic routing, load balancing, observability. API management features require external services.
|Developer Portal
|
Auto-generated from OpenAPI spec with self-serve API key management and interactive docs.
|
No built-in developer portal — requires external tooling.
|API Key Management
|
Full lifecycle with hashed storage, expiration, metadata, RBAC scopes, self-serve portal.
|
Not included — requires external identity provider or custom implementation.
|Operational Simplicity
|
Fully managed and serverless across 300+ edge locations.
|
Self-hosted in Kubernetes plus control plane (Istio, Envoy Gateway, kgateway) plus operational expertise.
|Configuration Approach
|
TypeScript and JSON — familiar to any developer. OpenAPI-native config.
|
Protobuf configs and xDS API. Steep learning curve for API teams.
|Rate Limiting
|
Programmable per-user, per-key, or per-API rate limits with TypeScript logic.
|
Rate limiting requires external Redis and complex xDS filter configuration.
|gRPC Support
|
HTTP/2 and gRPC proxying supported.
|
Best-in-class gRPC native support including transcoding and Web bridging.
Migration path
Adopting Zuplo for external API management alongside Envoy
Most teams keep Envoy for internal east-west service mesh and add Zuplo for external-facing API management with developer portal, key lifecycle, monetization, and AI Gateway.
Typical adoption in 2–6 weeks for the external API surface
- 1
Identify external API surface
Distinguish external-facing APIs (need developer portal, key management, AI Gateway) from internal east-west traffic that stays on Envoy.
- 2
Foundation deployment
Stand up Zuplo Enterprise on managed dedicated deployment. Configure SSO/SCIM, RBAC, and CI/CD wiring.
- 3
Front the mesh with Zuplo
Route external traffic through Zuplo to internal services backed by Envoy / Istio / Envoy Gateway. Apply Zuplo policies for auth, rate limiting, monetization.
- 4
Add developer portal and key management
Stand up the developer portal with self-serve key management and plans for external developers.
Total cost of ownership
Predictable economics for managed external API management
Enterprise buyers adopting Zuplo alongside Envoy cite engineering velocity for external API products as the win — not unit price. Building developer portal, key lifecycle, monetization, and AI Gateway on top of Envoy filters is a multi-quarter engineering effort.
Included with Zuplo Enterprise
- SOC 2 Type II controls and audit logs
- SAML SSO, SCIM, and RBAC
- Developer portal with self-serve key management
- Managed dedicated deployment option
- Integrated AI Gateway and MCP Gateway
- Native API monetization with Stripe
- 30-minute SLA response on Enterprise
Typically billed separately by Envoy Proxy
- Kubernetes cluster operations
- Control plane (Istio, Envoy Gateway) operations
- Redis for distributed rate limiting
- Custom developer portal engineering
- Custom API key lifecycle service
- Custom monetization integration
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about Zuplo vs Envoy Proxy.
Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your API program?
Talk to an architect for a tailored walkthrough — SOC 2 controls, dedicated deployment, AI Gateway, and enterprise support. Or start free to explore the platform on your own.