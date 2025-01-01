Finsolutia Launched an MCP Server in Hours
Finsolutia used Zuplo's MCP server capability to expose their REST APIs as MCP tools without writing a single line of code.
Rapid Deployment
From zero to MCP deployment in less than 24 hours with no code modifications to existing REST APIs.
Zero Code Changes
No modifications to existing REST APIs required with automatic API-to-MCP conversion from OpenAPI specifications.
Immediate Impact
Finsolutia now feature their MCP Server in every client and portfolio company presentation.
About Finsolutia
Finsolutia is a mortgage servicing company with approximately 400 employees across Lisbon, Oporto, and Madrid. The company provides a comprehensive platform managing the complete mortgage loan lifecycle, from origination through default and foreclosure. Now part of the Poland Street Capital portfolio, Finsolutia serves clients throughout Europe, including Portugal, Spain, France, and the UK.
The Challenge
Adopt and Deploy MCP for Existing APIs
As the industry evolved and major players began adopting Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, FinSolutia recognized the need to expose their complex mortgage workflows through conversational AI interfaces. However, building custom MCP integrations would require significant developer resources and code changes to their existing REST APIs.
The company needed a solution that could bridge their established API infrastructure with emerging AI technologies without extensive development effort, allowing them to keep pace with market innovation while maintaining their focus on core platform development.
Time Constraints
Adopting emerging MCP standard as major players moved to the technology
Integration Complexity
Exposing complex mortgage workflows through conversational AI
Multi-step Operations
Complex processes requiring multiple API calls and dependencies
Developer Resources
Limited capacity to build custom MCP integrations from scratch
The Solution
Zuplo Solution
Zuplo provided automatic API-to-MCP conversion from OpenAPI specifications, enabling zero-code MCP server deployment at the API gateway level.
The platform offered managed edge deployment with secure tunnels to private data centers, along with built-in authentication and rate limiting policies.
Zuplo's developer portal powered by Zudoku provided comprehensive documentation and testing capabilities for the new MCP endpoints.
- Automatic API-to-MCP conversion from OpenAPI specifications
- Zero-code MCP server deployment at the API gateway level
- Managed edge deployment with secure tunnels to private data centers
- Built-in authentication and rate limiting policies
- Developer portal powered by Zudoku
We didn't touch a line of code, it's just plug and play. The results were very surprising, in just a couple of hours we had a great result and a fully working MCP Server.
Miguel Madeira
CTO & Co-Founder, Finsolutia
The Results
Measurable Impact
Rapid deployment
From zero to MCP deployment in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the power of Zuplo's automated API-to-MCP conversion capabilities.
Minimal developer effort
No modifications to existing REST APIs required. Zuplo automatically converted APIs to MCP tools based on OpenAPI specifications.
Immediate impact
The MCP server was immediately included in every client presentation, providing instant value and demonstrating plug-and-play functionality.
Plug & Play Speed
Up and running in less than a day with results that exceeded expectations, enabling natural language interaction with complex mortgage workflows.
Ready to launch your MCP server in hours?
Zuplo helped Finsolutia expose their REST APIs as MCP tools without any code changes. Experience the same rapid deployment for your business.