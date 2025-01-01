As the industry evolved and major players began adopting Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, FinSolutia recognized the need to expose their complex mortgage workflows through conversational AI interfaces. However, building custom MCP integrations would require significant developer resources and code changes to their existing REST APIs.

The company needed a solution that could bridge their established API infrastructure with emerging AI technologies without extensive development effort, allowing them to keep pace with market innovation while maintaining their focus on core platform development.