The Zuplo Roadmap
Track what we're building — from early beta to general availability. Sign up for the features you care about and get early access the moment they ship.
See every request as it happens
A real-time, filterable log stream for every request that passes through your gateway — with severity, latency, status, and consumer context at a glance.
Environment
Time Range
Severity
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Deep visibility into every API call
A developer-first analytics dashboard that shows you exactly what's happening across your entire API surface — in real time.
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The most extensible gateway observability on the market
Full visibility into every gateway decision — who got rate limited, what got blocked, and why — with exportable logs and real-time insights.
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Instant alerts when your APIs need attention
Set threshold policies and get notified across any channel — the moment something goes wrong with your API traffic.
Error rate hit 8.2% on POST /api/v1/payments — SLA breach
Consumer "free-tier-api-3" is at 95% of hourly quota
GET /api/v2/users exceeded 500ms SLA for 3 consecutive minutes
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Catch breaking changes before they reach production
Automatically lint and detect breaking changes on your APIs before you release a new version — so your consumers are never surprised.
Very High Quality
39 warnings · 4 rules
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Don't wait — start now
These features are on the way, but Zuplo is already the fastest way to secure, rate limit, and monetize your APIs today.