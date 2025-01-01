Zuplo
Public Roadmap · 2026

The Zuplo Roadmap

Track what we're building — from early beta to general availability. Sign up for the features you care about and get early access the moment they ship.

LogsNow in beta

See every request as it happens

A real-time, filterable log stream for every request that passes through your gateway — with severity, latency, status, and consumer context at a glance.

Logs
MagnifyingGlassIcon logs… ( / )
8 requests·1m buckets
11:0011:1511:3011:4512:00

Environment

main

Time Range

Severity

TimeStatusMethodPathLatencyLevel
12:00:40200GET/api/v2/users12msinfo
12:00:42429POST/api/v1/data0mswarning
12:00:44200GET/api/v2/products8msinfo
12:00:46500POST/api/v1/payments234mserror
12:00:48200GET/health1msinfo
12:00:50403DELETE/api/v1/users/423mserror
12:00:52200POST/api/v1/auth89msinfo
12:00:54429GET/api/v2/analytics0mswarning
Live log stream
Powerful search & filters
Per-request latency
Timeline histogram
Consumer attribution
Export & forward

Join 2,341 others waiting for Logs

Rich AnalyticsComing soon

Deep visibility into every API call

A developer-first analytics dashboard that shows you exactly what's happening across your entire API surface — in real time.

API Analytics
Last 24hLIVE
Total Requests2.41M+12.3%
Avg Latency42ms-4.2%
Error Rate0.3%+0.1%
Active Consumers1.2k+3.1%
Request Volumereqs / min
EndpointRequestsP99Errors
GET/api/v2/users
847k12ms0.1%
POST/api/v1/auth
234k89ms0.8%
GET/api/v2/products
156k8ms0.0%
DELETE/api/v1/sessions
23k234ms2.1%
Real-time request volume
Consumer breakdowns
P50 / P95 / P99 latency
Geographic distribution
Error rate trends
Custom time ranges

Join 1,243 others waiting for Rich Analytics

ObservabilityComing soon

The most extensible gateway observability on the market

Full visibility into every gateway decision — who got rate limited, what got blocked, and why — with exportable logs and real-time insights.

Live Gateway Events
LIVE
500POST
/api/v1/payments
INTERNAL ERROR
200GET
/api/v2/products
8msconsumer: dashboard
429POST
/api/v1/data
RATE LIMITED
200GET
/api/v2/users
12msconsumer: mobile-app-v3
Rate limits / hr1,247↑ rising
Requests blocked89↓ stable
P99 Latency45ms↓ stable
Error rate0.3%↓ stable
Live gateway event log
Rate limit violations
Policy enforcement audit
Consumer-level visibility
Exportable logs
Trace propagation

Join 892 others waiting for Observability

NotificationsComing soon

Instant alerts when your APIs need attention

Set threshold policies and get notified across any channel — the moment something goes wrong with your API traffic.

Alert Center
3 activeLIVE
NEW
Error spike detectedcritical

Error rate hit 8.2% on POST /api/v1/payments — SLA breach

just now
Sent viaEmailSlackPagerDuty
Rate limit thresholdwarning

Consumer "free-tier-api-3" is at 95% of hourly quota

8s ago
Sent viaEmailSlack
P99 latency alertinfo

GET /api/v2/users exceeded 500ms SLA for 3 consecutive minutes

23s ago
Sent viaEmailWebhook
Threshold-based alerts
Multi-channel delivery
Consumer quota warnings
SLA breach notifications
Custom alert policies
Escalation workflows

Join 1,847 others waiting for Notifications

API LintingComing soon

Catch breaking changes before they reach production

Automatically lint and detect breaking changes on your APIs before you release a new version — so your consumers are never surprised.

API Lint Report
v2.1.0v2.2.0
⚡ 2 breaking⚠ 39 warnings
+3Added
−2Removed
~5Modified
10Total
paths / /pets/{petId} / get
B88%

Very High Quality

39 warnings · 4 rules

Top Violations
camel-case-properties19
oas3-missing-example10
component-description8
OpenAPI linting
Breaking change detection
Version diff analysis
CI/CD integration
Deprecation tracking
Consumer impact analysis

Join 673 others waiting for API Linting

Don't wait — start now

These features are on the way, but Zuplo is already the fastest way to secure, rate limit, and monetize your APIs today.

Get started free Read the docs