Every auth method, validated at the edge
API keys, JWT, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, mutual TLS, and TypeScript-based custom auth — composable per route, no SDK to install, no centralized auth service to operate.
Auth shouldn't live in 30 different services
Authentication is the most-implemented, most-broken, most-scary code in your codebase. Centralizing it at the gateway isn't just an aesthetic choice — it's how you stop shipping the same JWT-validation bug into production every quarter.
Auth code in every microservice
Each backend re-implements JWT validation. Each gets it slightly wrong. Each ships its own bug. Multiplied across 30 services, you have 30 places to patch when the next CVE drops.
API keys stored in a spreadsheet
The free tier shipped with API keys six months ago. The keys live in a Notion page. Rotation is a Slack DM. Revocation requires a deploy. You haven't slept well since.
Provider lock-in
Switching from Cognito to Auth0 means a months-long migration because validation is bolted into every service. Picking the right IdP is a one-way door, and the door is always locked.
Auth latency in the data path
Every request makes a round-trip to a centralized auth service before it can do useful work. P99 has three more nines than it should. Customers feel the cold-call.
Consistently enforced authentication across every endpoint
One auth surface, every backend
Validate JWTs, API keys, mTLS certs at the edge — once. Backends trust the gateway and skip re-validation. Stop reimplementing the same auth logic in every service.
Plug in any IdP
Auth0, Okta, Cognito, Azure AD, Firebase, Supabase, Clerk, your own. All you need is a JWKS URL. Switching providers is a config change, not a migration project.
Self-serve, leak-detected API keys
Edge-replicated, hashed at rest, with a self-serve portal for your customers and GitHub leak detection that catches committed keys before attackers do.
Every auth method, on the same gateway
API keys, JWT (any OIDC provider), Clerk JWT, mutual TLS, basic auth, and custom TypeScript — all configured per route, all enforced at the edge before traffic reaches your origin. Compose them per route, chain them across routes, or write your own.
API Key
api-key-inbound
JWT / OAuth 2.0
open-id-jwt-auth-inbound
Clerk JWT
clerk-jwt-auth-inbound
Mutual TLS
Mutual TLS · client cert
Basic Auth
Basic Auth · RFC 7617
Custom RBAC / ABAC
custom-code-inbound
Issue, validate, and revoke without writing the auth service
Hashed-at-rest, edge-replicated API keys with a developer portal for self-serve, a Management API for programmatic issuance, an open-source React component for embedding into your own dashboard — and GitHub leak detection so a committed key gets noticed before an attacker exploits it.
Issue
Self-serve developer portal
Customers log in, create keys, attach metadata, and get the documentation in one flow. Branded to your domain.
POST /v1/api-keys
Content-Type: application/json
{
"consumer": "acme",
"metadata": { "plan": "pro" }
}
Validate
api-key-inbound at the edge
Hashed-at-rest keys replicated to 300+ data centers. Validation in single-digit ms — no round-trip to a central DB.
Hit
~5ms
Revoked
401
Revoke
Leak detection + one-click rotate
GitHub scan catches committed keys before attackers do. Customers can roll their own without filing a ticket.
Auth that fits how teams actually ship
Most gateways model auth as a single dropdown per route. Zuplo treats it as composable code — because real teams have employees, partners, machines, and migrations all happening at once.
Composable methods, not exclusive ones
Most gateways force you to pick one auth method per route. Zuplo lets you chain them — accept either an API key OR a Bearer token, fall through to a custom check, and feed all of them into the same RBAC policy.
Authorization at the gateway, your way
Write authorization checks as TypeScript policies — full access to request.user, headers, body, env vars, and ZoneCache, testable with Vitest. Or wire in the OpenFGA integration for relationship-based access control without operating a rules engine yourself. Either way, the decision lands at the gateway, not duplicated across every backend service.
Validation runs in the gateway, not over the network
Token validation and policy decisions happen inside the gateway runtime across 300+ edge data centers — not against a remote auth service. No separate service to scale, no round-trip per request, no single point of failure for a system every request needs.
Per-customer attribution, automatic
Because Zuplo issues API keys, every authenticated request is attributed to its consumer. Logs, analytics, rate limits, and monetization all key off identity without instrumentation code in your services.
What teams use this for
“Our customers want API keys; our employees use SSO.”
Stack two policies on the same route: api-key-inbound for partner traffic, open-id-jwt-auth-inbound pointed at your Okta JWKS for employee traffic. The first method that succeeds populates request.user. Done.
“We're switching from Cognito to Auth0.”
Run both for 90 days. Update one config field — the JWKS URL — when you're ready to cut over. No service-by-service migration, no client SDK rewrites, no scheduled downtime.
“We need MFA for admin endpoints only.”
Apply your standard auth on every route, then add a custom-code-inbound policy on /admin/* that checks for an MFA claim in request.user.data. Reject with HttpProblems.forbidden() if it's missing.
“A customer just committed their API key to a public repo.”
Zuplo's GitHub leak detector finds it before they do. You get an email; the customer's portal shows a banner; one click revokes and issues a new one. Customers love it the way you'd expect them to love an alert that prevented a breach.
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about authentication with Zuplo.
Stop reimplementing auth in every service
Spin up a free Zuplo project, drop in any auth method, and consolidate the most-broken code in your stack.