Copy page Concepts Authentication

Zuplo supports multiple authentication methods through inbound policies. All authentication policies follow the same pattern: validate credentials, then populate request.user with the authenticated identity.

How authentication works

Authentication policies are inbound policies that run before your handler. When a request arrives:

The auth policy extracts credentials (API key, JWT token, etc.) It validates the credentials against the configured provider On success, it populates request.user with the identity On failure, it returns a 401 Unauthorized response (short-circuiting the pipeline)

After authentication, all downstream policies and handlers can access request.user to make authorization decisions, apply per-user rate limits, or forward identity to your backend.

The request.user object

All authentication methods populate the same interface:

Code Code interface RequestUser { sub : string ; // Unique subject identifier data : Record < string , unknown >; // Provider-specific claims or metadata }

For JWT/OAuth authentication, sub comes from the token's sub claim and data contains the remaining token claims (email, roles, org, etc.).

For API key authentication, sub is the consumer identifier and data contains the metadata you set when creating the consumer (plan, customerId, etc.).

See RequestUser for the full type reference.

Supported methods

API key authentication

Zuplo's built-in API key management provides a complete system for issuing, managing, and validating API keys. Consumers (API key holders) can be created via the portal, API, or developer portal self-serve.

Best for: B2B APIs, developer platforms, and any API where you manage consumer access.

JWT / OAuth authentication

Zuplo validates JWTs from any OpenID Connect-compatible identity provider. Built-in policies exist for common providers:

Best for: APIs consumed by your own frontend, mobile apps, or services where users already authenticate with an identity provider.

Other methods

Basic Auth - Username/password authentication

mTLS - Mutual TLS certificate authentication

LDAP - LDAP directory authentication

HMAC - Hash-based message authentication

Combining authentication methods

You can support multiple auth methods on the same route (e.g., both API keys and JWT tokens). The pattern is:

Add each auth policy to the route's inbound policies Set allowUnauthenticatedRequests: true on each so they don't immediately return 401 Add a custom policy after them that checks request.user and returns 401 if no method succeeded

See Multiple Auth Policies for a detailed walkthrough.

Choosing an authentication method

Method Use Case API Keys B2B APIs, developer platforms, metered access JWT (Auth0, Clerk, etc.) User-facing APIs, SPAs, mobile apps mTLS Service-to-service, high-security environments Basic Auth Internal APIs, simple integrations HMAC Webhook verification, signed requests

For most API products, API key authentication is the recommended starting point. It provides self-serve key management, per-consumer rate limiting, and usage tracking out of the box.