Authentication
Zuplo supports multiple authentication methods through inbound policies. All
authentication policies follow the same pattern: validate credentials, then
populate
request.user with the authenticated identity.
How authentication works
Authentication policies are inbound policies that run before your handler. When a request arrives:
- The auth policy extracts credentials (API key, JWT token, etc.)
- It validates the credentials against the configured provider
- On success, it populates
request.userwith the identity
- On failure, it returns a 401 Unauthorized response (short-circuiting the pipeline)
After authentication, all downstream policies and handlers can access
request.user to make authorization decisions, apply per-user rate limits, or
forward identity to your backend.
The
request.user object
All authentication methods populate the same interface:
Code
interface RequestUser { sub: string; // Unique subject identifier data: Record<string, unknown>; // Provider-specific claims or metadata }
For JWT/OAuth authentication,
sub comes from the token's
sub claim and
data contains the remaining token claims (email, roles, org, etc.).
For API key authentication,
sub is the consumer identifier and
data
contains the metadata you set when creating the consumer (plan, customerId,
etc.).
See RequestUser for the full type reference.
Supported methods
API key authentication
Zuplo's built-in API key management provides a complete system for issuing, managing, and validating API keys. Consumers (API key holders) can be created via the portal, API, or developer portal self-serve.
Best for: B2B APIs, developer platforms, and any API where you manage consumer access.
JWT / OAuth authentication
Zuplo validates JWTs from any OpenID Connect-compatible identity provider. Built-in policies exist for common providers:
Best for: APIs consumed by your own frontend, mobile apps, or services where users already authenticate with an identity provider.
Other methods
- Basic Auth - Username/password authentication
- mTLS - Mutual TLS certificate authentication
- LDAP - LDAP directory authentication
- HMAC - Hash-based message authentication
Combining authentication methods
You can support multiple auth methods on the same route (e.g., both API keys and JWT tokens). The pattern is:
- Add each auth policy to the route's inbound policies
- Set
allowUnauthenticatedRequests: trueon each so they don't immediately return 401
- Add a custom policy after them that checks
request.userand returns 401 if no method succeeded
See Multiple Auth Policies for a detailed walkthrough.
Choosing an authentication method
|Method
|Use Case
|API Keys
|B2B APIs, developer platforms, metered access
|JWT (Auth0, Clerk, etc.)
|User-facing APIs, SPAs, mobile apps
|mTLS
|Service-to-service, high-security environments
|Basic Auth
|Internal APIs, simple integrations
|HMAC
|Webhook verification, signed requests
For most API products, API key authentication is the recommended starting point. It provides self-serve key management, per-consumer rate limiting, and usage tracking out of the box.