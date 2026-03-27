Source Control and Deployment
Zuplo uses a GitOps model where your API configuration lives in source control and deployments happen automatically when you push code. This page explains how the working copy, source control, branches, environments, and deployment options fit together.
Working copy
Every developer gets a personal working copy environment when they use the Zuplo Portal. The working copy is a cloud-hosted development environment that deploys instantly when you save a file. You can think of it as your personal cloud sandbox.
Working copy environments use a
.dev URL (for example,
my-project-abc123.zuplo.dev) and are optimized for rapid iteration rather than
production traffic.
Working copy environments are available on the managed edge deployment model. For managed dedicated deployments, use local development instead.
Before connecting source control
When you first create a project, your working copy is standalone. You can edit files in the portal, and Zuplo saves them. There is no Git repository involved yet. This is fine for prototyping and exploring Zuplo, but for team collaboration and production deployments you need source control.
After connecting source control
When you connect a Git repository, the portal gains push/pull capabilities. You can commit your working copy changes to Git and pull changes from teammates. Your working copy becomes a personal branch-like workspace layered on top of the repository.
Connecting source control
Zuplo supports four Git providers: GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. The integration has two parts, and which parts you get depends on your provider.
|Capability
|GitHub
|GitLab
|Bitbucket
|Azure DevOps
|Portal push/pull
|Yes
|Yes (Enterprise)
|Yes (Enterprise)
|Yes (Enterprise)
|Automatic deployments
|Yes
|No -- use CLI
|No -- use CLI
|No -- use CLI
GitHub provides the most complete experience with both portal integration and automatic deployments on every push.
GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps provide portal integration for pushing and pulling code but do not include automatic deployments. You must set up CI/CD pipelines that call the Zuplo CLI to deploy. See Custom CI/CD for details.
Branch to environment mapping
Every Git branch maps to a Zuplo environment. The repository's default branch
(typically
main) maps to the Production environment. Every other branch
maps to a Preview environment.
The environment name matches the branch name. For example, pushing to a branch
called
staging creates an environment named
staging with a URL like
https://my-project-staging-abc1234.zuplo.app.
There is no technical difference between Production and Preview environments. Both run on the same infrastructure with identical performance characteristics. The distinction controls which set of environment variables and API key buckets apply by default. Some teams use Preview environments to serve production traffic for different regions or tenants.
For full details on branch-based deployments, see Branch-Based Deployments.
Deployment options
Zuplo offers two ways to deploy your API: the built-in GitHub integration and the Zuplo CLI.
GitHub integration (automatic)
With GitHub connected, every push to any branch triggers an automatic
deployment. Push to
main and your Production environment updates within
seconds. Push to a feature branch and a Preview environment is created or
updated automatically.
This is the recommended setup for most teams. No CI/CD configuration is required.
CLI deployment (for all other providers)
For GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, or any other Git provider, use the Zuplo CLI in your CI/CD pipeline to deploy.
Code
npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY
GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps do not have built-in automatic
deployments. You must configure CI/CD pipelines that run
zuplo deploy to
deploy your API. Without this, pushing code to your repository does not trigger
a deployment.
See the provider-specific CI/CD guides:
CLI deploy and environment naming
When you run
zuplo deploy, the CLI determines the environment name using the
following logic:
- If you pass
--environment my-env, the CLI uses
my-envas the environment name.
- If you do not pass
--environment, the CLI uses the current Git branch name as the environment name.
This means in a typical CI/CD pipeline, the deploy command automatically names the environment after the branch being built without any extra configuration.
Code
# On the "staging" branch, this creates/updates the "staging" environment npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY # Override the environment name explicitly npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY --environment production
For full CLI deploy reference, see CLI: deploy.
Environment URLs
Each environment gets a unique URL based on the project name, environment name, and a unique identifier:
|Environment
|Example URL
|Production
https://my-project-main-abc1234.zuplo.app
|Preview
https://my-project-staging-def5678.zuplo.app
|Working Copy
https://my-project-abc123.zuplo.dev
Production and Preview environments use the
.zuplo.app domain. Working copy
environments use the
.zuplo.dev domain. You can configure
custom domains for any non-working-copy
environment.
Putting it all together
The typical workflow from development to production looks like this:
- Develop locally with
zuplo devor in the portal working copy.
- Push your changes to a feature branch. If using GitHub, a Preview
environment deploys automatically. If using another provider, your CI/CD
pipeline runs
zuplo deploy.
- Test against the Preview environment URL.
- Merge to the default branch. The Production environment updates automatically (GitHub) or via your CI/CD pipeline (other providers).
Next steps
- Environments -- Environment types and configuration
- Source Control & Deployments -- Provider setup guides
- Custom CI/CD -- Build your own deployment pipeline
- CLI: deploy -- Full CLI deploy reference