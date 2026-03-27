Copy page Concepts Source Control and Deployment

Zuplo uses a GitOps model where your API configuration lives in source control and deployments happen automatically when you push code. This page explains how the working copy, source control, branches, environments, and deployment options fit together.

Working copy

Every developer gets a personal working copy environment when they use the Zuplo Portal. The working copy is a cloud-hosted development environment that deploys instantly when you save a file. You can think of it as your personal cloud sandbox.

Working copy environments use a .dev URL (for example, my-project-abc123.zuplo.dev ) and are optimized for rapid iteration rather than production traffic.

Working copy environments are available on the managed edge deployment model. For managed dedicated deployments, use local development instead.

Before connecting source control

When you first create a project, your working copy is standalone. You can edit files in the portal, and Zuplo saves them. There is no Git repository involved yet. This is fine for prototyping and exploring Zuplo, but for team collaboration and production deployments you need source control.

After connecting source control

When you connect a Git repository, the portal gains push/pull capabilities. You can commit your working copy changes to Git and pull changes from teammates. Your working copy becomes a personal branch-like workspace layered on top of the repository.

Connecting source control

Zuplo supports four Git providers: GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. The integration has two parts, and which parts you get depends on your provider.

Capability GitHub GitLab Bitbucket Azure DevOps Portal push/pull Yes Yes (Enterprise) Yes (Enterprise) Yes (Enterprise) Automatic deployments Yes No -- use CLI No -- use CLI No -- use CLI

GitHub provides the most complete experience with both portal integration and automatic deployments on every push.

GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps provide portal integration for pushing and pulling code but do not include automatic deployments. You must set up CI/CD pipelines that call the Zuplo CLI to deploy. See Custom CI/CD for details.

Branch to environment mapping

Every Git branch maps to a Zuplo environment. The repository's default branch (typically main ) maps to the Production environment. Every other branch maps to a Preview environment.

Git Repository Zuplo Environments main (default branch) staging feature/auth Production Preview (staging) Preview (feature/auth) Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

The environment name matches the branch name. For example, pushing to a branch called staging creates an environment named staging with a URL like https://my-project-staging-abc1234.zuplo.app .

There is no technical difference between Production and Preview environments. Both run on the same infrastructure with identical performance characteristics. The distinction controls which set of environment variables and API key buckets apply by default. Some teams use Preview environments to serve production traffic for different regions or tenants.

For full details on branch-based deployments, see Branch-Based Deployments.

Deployment options

Zuplo offers two ways to deploy your API: the built-in GitHub integration and the Zuplo CLI.

GitHub integration (automatic)

With GitHub connected, every push to any branch triggers an automatic deployment. Push to main and your Production environment updates within seconds. Push to a feature branch and a Preview environment is created or updated automatically.

This is the recommended setup for most teams. No CI/CD configuration is required.

Set up GitHub integration

CLI deployment (for all other providers)

For GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, or any other Git provider, use the Zuplo CLI in your CI/CD pipeline to deploy.

Terminal Code npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY

GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps do not have built-in automatic deployments. You must configure CI/CD pipelines that run zuplo deploy to deploy your API. Without this, pushing code to your repository does not trigger a deployment.

See the provider-specific CI/CD guides:

CLI deploy and environment naming

When you run zuplo deploy , the CLI determines the environment name using the following logic:

If you pass --environment my-env , the CLI uses my-env as the environment name. If you do not pass --environment , the CLI uses the current Git branch name as the environment name.

This means in a typical CI/CD pipeline, the deploy command automatically names the environment after the branch being built without any extra configuration.

Terminal Code # On the "staging" branch, this creates/updates the "staging" environment npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY # Override the environment name explicitly npx zuplo deploy --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY --environment production

For full CLI deploy reference, see CLI: deploy.

Environment URLs

Each environment gets a unique URL based on the project name, environment name, and a unique identifier:

Environment Example URL Production https://my-project-main-abc1234.zuplo.app Preview https://my-project-staging-def5678.zuplo.app Working Copy https://my-project-abc123.zuplo.dev

Production and Preview environments use the .zuplo.app domain. Working copy environments use the .zuplo.dev domain. You can configure custom domains for any non-working-copy environment.

Putting it all together

The typical workflow from development to production looks like this:

Develop (local or working copy) Push to feature branch Preview environment deployed Merge to main Production environment updated Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

Develop locally with zuplo dev or in the portal working copy. Push your changes to a feature branch. If using GitHub, a Preview environment deploys automatically. If using another provider, your CI/CD pipeline runs zuplo deploy . Test against the Preview environment URL. Merge to the default branch. The Production environment updates automatically (GitHub) or via your CI/CD pipeline (other providers).

Next steps