Create a new project Create a new project and start the local development server: Terminal Code npx create-zuplo-api@latest cd example-project npm run dev See Step 1 for a walkthrough of the create-zuplo-api prompts.

Test the Get all todos route The default template ships with a working todo API. Open the local Route Designer at http://localhost:9100, select the Get all todos route, and click the Test button next to the Path field. A test dialog will open, click Test and you should see a 200 OK response with a few todos. This is the basic API we're going to turn into a fully functioning MCP Server.

Create an MCP Server On your routes.oas.json file, choose Add and then MCP Server. A new route will appear. Confirm the following values: Summary : enter MCP Server

: enter Method : choose POST

: choose Path: enter /mcp (the path can be anything, but /mcp is common) Click the Select Tools option for your new MCP Server endpoint. You should see the MCP tools dialog. Check the tools from your *.oas.json files that you want to surface in your MCP Server. Click Update Tools, then click Save at the bottom left. Congratulations, you just published your first MCP Server! It's now available locally at http://localhost:9000/mcp .

Connect an MCP Client You can connect any MCP client that can reach your local gateway. The AI coding agent you configured in Step 1 (such as Claude Code or Cursor) is a great option — point it at your local MCP server URL: Code http://localhost:9000/mcp Since we didn't add authentication to our API, no credentials are required. Using a cloud MCP client Cloud clients like the OpenAI playground can't reach localhost . To use one, deploy your project first — see Step 4 — and use your deployed MCP server URL instead.