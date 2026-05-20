Build with AI
AI coding agents — Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Codex, Windsurf, and others — have first-class support for building and operating Zuplo APIs. This page lists the resources that keep agents grounded in accurate, up-to-date Zuplo knowledge instead of stale training data.
The pieces are complementary. Start with
AGENTS.md and the bundled docs, then
layer on skills and MCP servers as needed.
AGENTS.md and bundled docs
The
zuplo npm package ships the full documentation at
node_modules/zuplo/docs/, version-matched to the Zuplo version installed in
your project. An
AGENTS.md file at the repo root tells agents to read those
docs before writing any code — no network calls required.
New projects scaffold both files automatically:
Code
npx create-zuplo-api@latest
For existing projects on
zuplo 0.66.0 or later, drop in the default
AGENTS.md:
Code
curl -o AGENTS.md https://raw.githubusercontent.com/zuplo/tools/main/AGENTS.md
Claude Code users get the same instructions by importing
AGENTS.md from
CLAUDE.md:
CLAUDE.md
@AGENTS.md
The bundled
node_modules/zuplo/docs/ tree covers concepts, policies, handlers,
articles, CLI reference, the developer portal, guides, and the programmable API
— everything an agent needs to write correct Zuplo code without guessing.
Agent Skills
Agent skills are structured instruction files that
agents load automatically. The official Zuplo skills live in
zuplo/tools and cover gateway configuration,
monetization, the CLI, and the Zudoku developer portal.
Install all of them with the cross-client
skills CLI:
Code
npx skills add zuplo/tools
|Skill
|Description
|zuplo-guide
|Documentation lookup, request pipeline, route and policy configuration, custom handlers, and deployment. Start here.
|zuplo-monetization
|Meters, plans, Stripe billing, subscriptions, usage tracking, private plans, and tax collection.
|zuplo-cli
|Local development, deployment, environment variables, tunnels, OpenAPI tools, mTLS, and project management.
|zudoku-guide
|Zudoku framework — setup, configuration, OpenAPI integration, plugins, auth, theming, troubleshooting, and migrations.
Client-specific installation:
-
Claude Code — register the marketplace, then install:Code
/plugin marketplace add zuplo/tools /plugin install zuplo-skills@zuplo-tools /plugin install zudoku-skills@zuplo-tools
-
Cursor — open Cursor Settings → Rules → Add Rule → Remote Rule (GitHub) and enter
https://github.com/zuplo/tools. Skills placed in
.cursor/skills/,
.agents/skills/, or
~/.cursor/skills/are auto-discovered.
-
GitHub Copilot, Codex, and other agents — these read
AGENTS.mdat the repo root automatically. The Zuplo
AGENTS.md(see above) is enough to point them at the bundled docs.
Skills look up documentation in this order: bundled docs in
node_modules/zuplo/docs/, then the Docs MCP server below, then a URL fetch to
https://zuplo.com/docs/ as a fallback.
Docs MCP Server
The Docs MCP server exposes the full Zuplo documentation through the Model Context Protocol. It's public, with no authentication required.
Endpoint:
https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp/docs
|Tool
|Purpose
search-zuplo-docs
|Semantic search across all Zuplo documentation. Useful for finding pages on policies, handlers, and concepts.
ask-question-about-zuplo
|Ask a natural-language question. Returns a synthesized answer grounded in the docs.
Add it to any MCP-compatible client by pointing the client at the endpoint as a
streamable HTTP server. For project-local work, prefer the bundled
node_modules/zuplo/docs/ — they match your installed version and don't need a
network round-trip.
Zuplo MCP Server
The Zuplo MCP server exposes the Zuplo Developer API through MCP. Agents can manage accounts, deployments, API keys, custom domains, tunnels, audit logs, and analytics in a single authenticated session.
Endpoint:
https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp
Unlike the Docs MCP server, this server performs real operations against your Zuplo account. Connecting an agent gives it the same permissions as the API key you authenticate with — scope the key tightly and treat it like any other production credential.
Authenticate with a Zuplo API key. Create one in the Zuplo Portal under Account Settings → API Keys, then pass it as a bearer token:
Code
Authorization: Bearer <ZUPLO_API_KEY>
Capabilities include:
|Area
|What agents can do
|Accounts
|List accounts and identify the caller (
WhoAmI).
|Projects
|List projects and environments in an account.
|Deployments
|List, read, redeploy, and delete deployments. Upload sources and check deployment status.
|API Key Buckets
|Create, list, read, update, and delete API key buckets.
|API Key Consumers
|Create, list, read, update, delete, and roll keys for consumers. Manage consumer managers.
|API Keys
|Create (single or bulk), list, read, update, and delete keys for a consumer.
|Custom Domains
|Create, list, update, and delete custom domains.
|Client mTLS CAs
|Create, list, update, and delete client mTLS CA certificates.
|Tunnels
|Create, list, read, update, and delete tunnels. Configure and inspect tunneled services.
|Variables
|Create and update environment variables on a project branch.
|Audit Logs
|Query audit logs with filtering and pagination.
|Analytics
|Get recent calls and request statistics by status code for a deployment.
The tool catalog is generated from the Developer API's OpenAPI spec, so new endpoints become available automatically as the API ships them.
Example prompts:
- "List all deployments in the
productionenvironment of project
my-api."
- "Create a new API key consumer named
acme-corpand generate a key that expires in 30 days."
- "Show me the request stats by status code for the latest deployment over the last 24 hours."
- "Set the environment variable
STRIPE_API_KEYon the
mainbranch."