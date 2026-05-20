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AI coding agents — Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Codex, Windsurf, and others — have first-class support for building and operating Zuplo APIs. This page lists the resources that keep agents grounded in accurate, up-to-date Zuplo knowledge instead of stale training data.

The pieces are complementary. Start with AGENTS.md and the bundled docs, then layer on skills and MCP servers as needed.

AGENTS.md and bundled docs

The zuplo npm package ships the full documentation at node_modules/zuplo/docs/ , version-matched to the Zuplo version installed in your project. An AGENTS.md file at the repo root tells agents to read those docs before writing any code — no network calls required.

New projects scaffold both files automatically:

Terminal Code npx create-zuplo-api@latest

For existing projects on zuplo 0.66.0 or later, drop in the default AGENTS.md :

Terminal Code curl -o AGENTS.md https://raw.githubusercontent.com/zuplo/tools/main/AGENTS.md

Claude Code users get the same instructions by importing AGENTS.md from CLAUDE.md :

CLAUDE.md CLAUDE.md @AGENTS.md

The bundled node_modules/zuplo/docs/ tree covers concepts, policies, handlers, articles, CLI reference, the developer portal, guides, and the programmable API — everything an agent needs to write correct Zuplo code without guessing.

Agent Skills

Agent skills are structured instruction files that agents load automatically. The official Zuplo skills live in zuplo/tools and cover gateway configuration, monetization, the CLI, and the Zudoku developer portal.

Install all of them with the cross-client skills CLI:

Terminal Code npx skills add zuplo/tools

Skill Description zuplo-guide Documentation lookup, request pipeline, route and policy configuration, custom handlers, and deployment. Start here. zuplo-monetization Meters, plans, Stripe billing, subscriptions, usage tracking, private plans, and tax collection. zuplo-cli Local development, deployment, environment variables, tunnels, OpenAPI tools, mTLS, and project management. zudoku-guide Zudoku framework — setup, configuration, OpenAPI integration, plugins, auth, theming, troubleshooting, and migrations.

Client-specific installation:

Claude Code — register the marketplace, then install: Terminal Code /plugin marketplace add zuplo/tools /plugin install zuplo-skills@zuplo-tools /plugin install zudoku-skills@zuplo-tools

Cursor — open Cursor Settings → Rules → Add Rule → Remote Rule (GitHub) and enter https://github.com/zuplo/tools . Skills placed in .cursor/skills/ , .agents/skills/ , or ~/.cursor/skills/ are auto-discovered.

GitHub Copilot, Codex, and other agents — these read AGENTS.md at the repo root automatically. The Zuplo AGENTS.md (see above) is enough to point them at the bundled docs.

Skills look up documentation in this order: bundled docs in node_modules/zuplo/docs/ , then the Docs MCP server below, then a URL fetch to https://zuplo.com/docs/ as a fallback.

Docs MCP Server

The Docs MCP server exposes the full Zuplo documentation through the Model Context Protocol. It's public, with no authentication required.

Endpoint: https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp/docs

Tool Purpose search-zuplo-docs Semantic search across all Zuplo documentation. Useful for finding pages on policies, handlers, and concepts. ask-question-about-zuplo Ask a natural-language question. Returns a synthesized answer grounded in the docs.

Add it to any MCP-compatible client by pointing the client at the endpoint as a streamable HTTP server. For project-local work, prefer the bundled node_modules/zuplo/docs/ — they match your installed version and don't need a network round-trip.

Zuplo MCP Server

The Zuplo MCP server exposes the Zuplo Developer API through MCP. Agents can manage accounts, deployments, API keys, custom domains, tunnels, audit logs, and analytics in a single authenticated session.

Endpoint: https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp

Unlike the Docs MCP server, this server performs real operations against your Zuplo account. Connecting an agent gives it the same permissions as the API key you authenticate with — scope the key tightly and treat it like any other production credential.

Authenticate with a Zuplo API key. Create one in the Zuplo Portal under Account Settings → API Keys, then pass it as a bearer token:

Code Authorization: Bearer <ZUPLO_API_KEY>

Capabilities include:

Area What agents can do Accounts List accounts and identify the caller ( WhoAmI ). Projects List projects and environments in an account. Deployments List, read, redeploy, and delete deployments. Upload sources and check deployment status. API Key Buckets Create, list, read, update, and delete API key buckets. API Key Consumers Create, list, read, update, delete, and roll keys for consumers. Manage consumer managers. API Keys Create (single or bulk), list, read, update, and delete keys for a consumer. Custom Domains Create, list, update, and delete custom domains. Client mTLS CAs Create, list, update, and delete client mTLS CA certificates. Tunnels Create, list, read, update, and delete tunnels. Configure and inspect tunneled services. Variables Create and update environment variables on a project branch. Audit Logs Query audit logs with filtering and pagination. Analytics Get recent calls and request statistics by status code for a deployment.

The tool catalog is generated from the Developer API's OpenAPI spec, so new endpoints become available automatically as the API ships them.

Example prompts:

"List all deployments in the production environment of project my-api ."

environment of project ." "Create a new API key consumer named acme-corp and generate a key that expires in 30 days."

and generate a key that expires in 30 days." "Show me the request stats by status code for the latest deployment over the last 24 hours."

"Set the environment variable STRIPE_API_KEY on the main branch."