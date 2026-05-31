Copy page Develop locally with the CLI Step 5 - Dynamic Rate Limiting

Fortune favors the bold. In this bonus getting started guide we'll show you how to add dynamic rate limiting to your API, all from your local project.

To follow this tutorial you'll need to have completed Step 1 for a Zuplo project, Step 2 to add rate limiting to a route, and Step 3 to add API key authentication to that same route.

What's Dynamic Rate Limiting? Traditionally, rate limits are static and the same for everyone. This approach doesn't let you tailor your rate limiting to your API user - you might want to offer higher rate limits for customers that pay more. Dynamic rate limiting allows you to determine an appropriate rate limit at request time.

Let's get started.

Add Consumer Metadata Let's make our rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. In the Zuplo Portal, create a new consumer (Services → API Key Service → Configure → Create Consumer), and in the Metadata field set the following: Code Code { "customerType" : "free" } Update the metadata of your other API Key consumer (3-dot menu → Edit) from Step 3 to: Code Code { "customerType" : "premium" } Now that there are users with different customerType , this information can be used to rate limit them differently. Add a Custom Code Module In your editor, create a new file at modules/rate-limit.ts in your project. What's a Module? Modules are TypeScript functions that you can execute within Zuplo. They're typically used to add custom code within the request/response pipeline (for example custom policies or request handlers). You can even perform network requests and use libraries within these modules. Add the following code to your module: Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const user = request.user; // premium customers get 1000 requests per minute if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // free customers get 5 requests per minute if (user.data.customerType === "free" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 5 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // everybody else gets 30 requests per minute return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 30 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } Update your Policy Now we'll reconfigure the rate-limiting policy to wire up our custom function. Open the local Route Designer at http://localhost:9100, find the policy, and click Edit — or edit config/policies.json directly in your editor. Update the configuration to: Code Code { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "function" , "requestsAllowed" : 2 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "identifier" : { "export" : "rateLimit" , "module" : "$import(./modules/rate-limit)" } } } By changing the rateLimitBy to function you are indicating the rate limit will be determined by a module at runtime. The identifier property indicates the module and function to run. Make sure to save once you've made your changes. Dynamic rate limiting reads from request.user , so the API key authentication policy from Step 3 must run before the rate-limiting policy. Test your Policy With your gateway running ( npm run dev ), try your dynamic rate limiting. Grab the key for each consumer back in the Services tab where you created them, then make calls with each key until you hit its limit. Terminal Code # free consumer — limited to 5 requests per minute curl http://localhost:9000/todos \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <FREE_CONSUMER_KEY>' # premium consumer — allowed 1000 requests per minute curl http://localhost:9000/todos \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <PREMIUM_CONSUMER_KEY>' Observe the difference in rate limits between the two consumers.

Wrapping up

Congratulations - you've just successfully built an API that's:

Protected by API key Authentication

Dynamically Rate Limited

Deployed to the Edge for superior performance

and fully documented via your Developer Portal

This is an API experience most companies dream of, and you've just built it in less than an hour.

Next Steps

Continue exploring our docs to learn about customizing your Developer Portal, or explore our various Integrations

Grab time with the Zuplo team to have your questions answered

Start generating revenue from your new API with our Monetization tutorial