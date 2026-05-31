Copy page Develop locally with the CLI Step 4 - Deploy to the Edge

In this guide we'll deploy your locally-developed gateway to the edge, at over 300 data-centers around the world. Zuplo deploys from Git source control — once your project is connected to a GitHub repository, every push deploys automatically, with no CI/CD configuration required.

The act of deployment creates new environments, so it's worth familiarizing yourself with how environments work.

To follow this tutorial you'll need a GitHub account (it's free, sign up at github.com).

Check your project status From your project directory, run zuplo info to see how your local project maps to Zuplo: Terminal Code npx zuplo info Terminal Code Project: example-project Account: your-account Portal: https://portal.zuplo.com/your-account/example-project Environment Type: working-copy Source Control: none, connect at https://portal.zuplo.com/your-account/example-project/settings/source-control-settings Notice the Source Control line shows none — your project isn't connected to a repository yet. The next steps walk through connecting one so your changes deploy automatically. Create a GitHub repository In GitHub, create a new repository. Leave it empty — don't add a README, .gitignore , or license — since your project already contains those files. Push your project to GitHub create-zuplo-api already initialized your project as a Git repository. Stage and commit your work (if you haven't already), then point your local repo at the new GitHub repository and push: Terminal Code git add . git commit -m "Initial commit" git remote add origin https://github.com/your-account/example-project.git git branch -M main git push -u origin main Connect the repository in Zuplo Open the source-control settings link from the zuplo info output, or in the Zuplo Portal open Settings → Source Control. If this is your first time, click Connect to GitHub and authorize the Zuplo GitHub app — see GitHub Setup for a detailed walkthrough of the authorization flow and permissions. Once the app has access to your repositories, find the repository you just pushed to in the list and click Connect. Non-empty repository warning Because you already pushed your project, the portal will show a dialog warning that the repository isn't empty and that connecting will only create an association — no changes will be pushed or pulled automatically. That's exactly what we want here, so click Connect to proceed. Verify your deployment As soon as the repository is connected, Zuplo deploys your main branch. In GitHub you'll see a status check next to your commit; when it succeeds, the deployment links to your new environment. Run zuplo info again to confirm your project is now connected to source control: Terminal Code npx zuplo info Branch environments Every branch you push gets its own isolated environment. Create a development branch, push it, and Zuplo deploys a matching environment automatically. See Branch-Based Deployments to learn how branches map to environments.

NEXT Try Step 5 - Add Dynamic Rate Limiting.