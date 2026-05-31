Step 4 - Deploy to the Edge
In this guide we'll deploy your locally-developed gateway to the edge, at over 300 data-centers around the world. Zuplo deploys from Git source control — once your project is connected to a GitHub repository, every push deploys automatically, with no CI/CD configuration required.
The act of deployment creates new environments, so it's worth familiarizing yourself with how environments work.
To follow this tutorial you'll need a GitHub account (it's free, sign up at github.com).
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Check your project status
From your project directory, run
zuplo infoto see how your local project maps to Zuplo:Code
npx zuplo infoCode
Project: example-project Account: your-account Portal: https://portal.zuplo.com/your-account/example-project Environment Type: working-copy Source Control: none, connect at https://portal.zuplo.com/your-account/example-project/settings/source-control-settings
Notice the Source Control line shows
none— your project isn't connected to a repository yet. The next steps walk through connecting one so your changes deploy automatically.
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Create a GitHub repository
In GitHub, create a new repository. Leave it empty — don't add a README,
.gitignore, or license — since your project already contains those files.
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Push your project to GitHub
create-zuplo-apialready initialized your project as a Git repository. Stage and commit your work (if you haven't already), then point your local repo at the new GitHub repository and push:Code
git add . git commit -m "Initial commit" git remote add origin https://github.com/your-account/example-project.git git branch -M main git push -u origin main
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Connect the repository in Zuplo
Open the source-control settings link from the
zuplo infooutput, or in the Zuplo Portal open Settings → Source Control.
If this is your first time, click Connect to GitHub and authorize the Zuplo GitHub app — see GitHub Setup for a detailed walkthrough of the authorization flow and permissions.
Once the app has access to your repositories, find the repository you just pushed to in the list and click Connect.
Non-empty repository warning
Because you already pushed your project, the portal will show a dialog warning that the repository isn't empty and that connecting will only create an association — no changes will be pushed or pulled automatically. That's exactly what we want here, so click Connect to proceed.
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Verify your deployment
As soon as the repository is connected, Zuplo deploys your
mainbranch. In GitHub you'll see a status check next to your commit; when it succeeds, the deployment links to your new environment.
Run
zuplo infoagain to confirm your project is now connected to source control:Code
npx zuplo info
Branch environments
Every branch you push gets its own isolated environment. Create a
developmentbranch, push it, and Zuplo deploys a matching environment automatically. See Branch-Based Deployments to learn how branches map to environments.
NEXT Try Step 5 - Add Dynamic Rate Limiting.