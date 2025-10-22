Zuplo CLI: Deploy
zuplo deploy --help
zuplo deploy
Common use cases
The following examples assume that you are passing in your
--api-key either as
an argument or through the
ZUPLO_API_KEY environment variable.
Deploying your gateway
Code
# The following will use the current Git branch as the name of the environment git checkout -b my-new-branch zuplo deploy --project my-project
Code
# If you don't wish to use the current Git branch as the name of the # environment, you can specify one using --environment zuplo deploy --project my-project --environment my-env-name
Polling timeout
By default, the deploy command will poll the status of the deployment every second for 150 seconds. For most deployments this is enough time for the build and deploy process to complete. However, if you have a large project, this may not be enough time. You can increase the timeout by setting the following environment variables.
POLL_INTERVAL- The interval in seconds between each poll. Default is 1 second.
MAX_POLL_RETRIES- The maximum number of retries before the command times out. Default is 150.
Code
POLL_INTERVAL=5000 MAX_POLL_RETRIES=300 zuplo deploy
Note, that even if the CLI times out, the deployment will continue. You can check the status of the deployment in the Zuplo portal.
Examples
Deploy the current Git branch using the branch name as the environment name
zuplo deploy --api-key YOUR_API_KEY
Deploy to a specific environment name instead of using the Git branch name
zuplo deploy --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --environment production
Deploy to a project in a specific account
zuplo deploy --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --account my-account
Use environment variable for API key
ZUPLO_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY zuplo deploy
Create a new branch and deploy it as a new environment
git checkout -b my-feature && zuplo deploy
Options
--account
The account name
zuplo deploy --account <value>
string
--environment
The value to use for environment name, instead of the current branch name
zuplo deploy --environment <value>
string
--self-hosted-endpoint
The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to
zuplo deploy --self-hosted-endpoint <value>
string
--fetch-environments
Fetch the environments for your project from Zuplo. If this is false, then the environment will automatically be detected from the git branch.
zuplo deploy --fetch-environments
booleanDefault:
false
