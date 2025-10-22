Zuplo CLI: Deploy

Deploys current Git branch of the current directory

Common use cases

The following examples assume that you are passing in your --api-key either as an argument or through the ZUPLO_API_KEY environment variable.

Deploying your gateway

Terminal Code # The following will use the current Git branch as the name of the environment git checkout -b my-new-branch zuplo deploy --project my-project

Terminal Code # If you don't wish to use the current Git branch as the name of the # environment, you can specify one using --environment zuplo deploy --project my-project --environment my-env-name

Polling timeout

By default, the deploy command will poll the status of the deployment every second for 150 seconds. For most deployments this is enough time for the build and deploy process to complete. However, if you have a large project, this may not be enough time. You can increase the timeout by setting the following environment variables.

POLL_INTERVAL - The interval in seconds between each poll. Default is 1 second.

- The interval in seconds between each poll. Default is 1 second. MAX_POLL_RETRIES - The maximum number of retries before the command times out. Default is 150.

Terminal Code POLL_INTERVAL = 5000 MAX_POLL_RETRIES = 300 zuplo deploy

Note, that even if the CLI times out, the deployment will continue. You can check the status of the deployment in the Zuplo portal.