Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Describe

Describes an mTLS certificate
TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id <id> [options]

Examples

Get details about an mTLS certificate

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id cert_abc123

Explicitly specify the account and project

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id cert_abc123 --account my-account --project my-project

Options

--cert-id

The ID of the certificate to describe

Type: string

--account

The account name

Type: string

--project

The project name

Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
mtls-certificate deletemtls-certificate disable