Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Disable
Disables an mTLS certificate for all environment types
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates disable --cert-id <id> [options]
Examples
Disable certificate for all environment types
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate disable --cert-id cert_abc123
Explicitly specify the account and project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate disable --cert-id cert_abc123 --account my-account --project my-project
Options
--cert-id
The ID of the certificate to disable
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Type:
string
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
