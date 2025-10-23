Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Disable

Disables an mTLS certificate for all environment types Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates disable --cert-id < i d > [options] Examples Disable certificate for all environment types Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate disable --cert-id cert_abc123 Explicitly specify the account and project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate disable --cert-id cert_abc123 --account my-account --project my-project Options -- cert-id The ID of the certificate to disable Type: string -- account The account name Type: string -- project The project name Type: string

