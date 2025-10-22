Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Variable Update

Updates an existing variable for a branch
zuplo variable update --help
zuplo variable update

Options

--name

The name of the variable to update

zuplo variable update --name <value>
Type: string

--value

The value of the variable to update

zuplo variable update --value <value>
Type: string

--branch

The branch where the variable exists

zuplo variable update --branch <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

zuplo variable update --project <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

zuplo variable update --account <value>
Type: string

Global options

Additional resources

