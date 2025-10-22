Zuplo CLI: Variable Update

Updates an existing variable for a branch

Options

-- name The name of the variable to update Terminal Code zuplo variable update --name < valu e > Type: string

-- value The value of the variable to update Terminal Code zuplo variable update --value < valu e > Type: string

-- branch The branch where the variable exists Terminal Code zuplo variable update --branch < valu e > Type: string

-- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo variable update --project < valu e > Type: string