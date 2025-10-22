Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Variable Update
Updates an existing variable for a branch
Code
zuplo variable update --help
zuplo variable update
Options
--name
The name of the variable to update
Code
zuplo variable update --name <value>
Type:
string
--value
The value of the variable to update
Code
zuplo variable update --value <value>
Type:
string
--branch
The branch where the variable exists
Code
zuplo variable update --branch <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo variable update --project <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo variable update --account <value>
Type:
string
Global options
