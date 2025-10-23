Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Update

Zuplo CLI

Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id < i d > --environment < en v > [options] Examples Update certificate to be enabled only for production environment type Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type production Update certificate to be enabled for all environment types Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --environment-type preview --environment-type production Explicitly specify the account and project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --account my-account --project my-project Options -- cert-id The ID of the certificate to update Type: string -- account The account name Type: string -- project The project name Type: string -- environment-type Environment types where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment-type development --environment-type production) Type: array Choices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: