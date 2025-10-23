Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Update
Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id <id> --environment <env> [options]
Examples
Update certificate to be enabled only for production environment type
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type production
Update certificate to be enabled for all environment types
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --environment-type preview --environment-type production
Explicitly specify the account and project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --account my-account --project my-project
Options
--cert-id
The ID of the certificate to update
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Type:
string
--environment-type
Environment types where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment-type development --environment-type production)
Type:
arrayChoices:
development, preview, production
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
Last modified on