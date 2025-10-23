Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Update

Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate
TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id <id> --environment <env> [options]

Examples

Update certificate to be enabled only for production environment type

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type production

Update certificate to be enabled for all environment types

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --environment-type preview --environment-type production

Explicitly specify the account and project

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate update --cert-id cert_abc123 --environment-type development --account my-account --project my-project

Options

--cert-id

The ID of the certificate to update

Type: string

--account

The account name

Type: string

--project

The project name

Type: string

--environment-type

Environment types where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment-type development --environment-type production)

Type: arrayChoices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
mtls-certificate listopenapi convert