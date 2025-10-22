Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Link

Links information from your Zuplo account to your local machine allowing
TerminalCode
zuplo link --help
zuplo link

Examples

Link your local project to your Zuplo account

TerminalCode
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY

Link to a specific project and account

TerminalCode
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account

Link to a specific environment

TerminalCode
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --environment production

Use environment variable for API key

TerminalCode
ZUPLO_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY zuplo link

Options

--project

The project name

TerminalCode
zuplo link --project <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

TerminalCode
zuplo link --account <value>
Type: string

--environment

The environment name

TerminalCode
zuplo link --environment <value>
Type: string

--fetch-environments

Fetch the environments for your project from Zuplo. If this is false, then the environment will automatically be detected from the git branch.

TerminalCode
zuplo link --fetch-environments
Type: booleanDefault: true

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
editorlist