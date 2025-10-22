Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Link
Links information from your Zuplo account to your local machine allowing
Code
zuplo link --help
zuplo link
Examples
Link your local project to your Zuplo account
Code
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY
Link to a specific project and account
Code
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account
Link to a specific environment
Code
zuplo link --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --environment production
Use environment variable for API key
Code
ZUPLO_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY zuplo link
Options
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo link --project <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo link --account <value>
Type:
string
--environment
The environment name
Code
zuplo link --environment <value>
Type:
string
--fetch-environments
Fetch the environments for your project from Zuplo. If this is false, then the environment will automatically be detected from the git branch.
Code
zuplo link --fetch-environments
Type:
booleanDefault:
true
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
