Runs the Zuplo docs server locally
Code
zuplo docs [options]
Examples
Start the docs server with default settings (port 9200)
Code
zuplo docs
Start the docs server on a custom port
Code
zuplo docs --port 3000
Start the docs server pointing to a remote Zuplo API
Code
zuplo docs --server-url https://my-api.zuplo.dev
Start the docs server pointing to a local Zuplo API
Code
zuplo docs --server-url http://localhost:9000
Options
--server-url
The URL of the Zuplo API server to use (e.g., https://my-api.zuplo.dev)
Type:
string
--port
The port to run the docs server on
Type:
numberDefault:
9200
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
