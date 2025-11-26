Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Docs Copy page

Runs the Zuplo docs server locally Terminal Code zuplo docs [options] Examples Start the docs server with default settings (port 9200) Terminal Code zuplo docs Start the docs server on a custom port Terminal Code zuplo docs --port 3000 Start the docs server pointing to a remote Zuplo API Terminal Code zuplo docs --server-url https://my-api.zuplo.dev Start the docs server pointing to a local Zuplo API Terminal Code zuplo docs --server-url http://localhost:9000 Options -- server-url The URL of the Zuplo API server to use (e.g., https://my-api.zuplo.dev) Type: string -- port The port to run the docs server on Type: number Default: 9200

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: