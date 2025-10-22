Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Merge

Merge an OpenAPI file into your Zuplo project
TerminalCode
zuplo openapi merge --help
zuplo openapi merge

Common use cases

Importing an existing OpenAPI file

The command supports importing both JSON and YAML formats. The format is inferred from the file extension.

TerminalCode
 
zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.json
zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.yaml

When no --destination option is provided, the OpenAPI file is automatically merged into routes.oas.json.

To import a remote file, use the --source option with a URL. The command downloads the file to a temporary directory and imports it.

TerminalCode
 
zuplo openapi merge --source https://example.com/path/to/openapi.json

To rename the destination file, use the --destination option.

TerminalCode
 
zuplo openapi merge --source https://example.com/path/to/openapi.json --destination new-name

Options

--source

The OpenAPI file to merge (file path or URL)

TerminalCode
zuplo openapi merge --source <value>
Type: stringAlias: -s

--destination

The destination file name (must end with .oas.json)

TerminalCode
zuplo openapi merge --destination <value>
Type: stringDefault: "./config/routes.oas.json"Alias: -d

--merge-mode

The merge mode to use when merging the OpenAPI file

TerminalCode
zuplo openapi merge --merge-mode <value>
Type: stringDefault: "path-method"Choices: path-method, operation-idAlias: -m

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
openapi convertopenapi overlay