Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Merge

Merge an OpenAPI file into your Zuplo project

Common use cases

Importing an existing OpenAPI file

The command supports importing both JSON and YAML formats. The format is inferred from the file extension.

Terminal Code zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.json zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.yaml

When no --destination option is provided, the OpenAPI file is automatically merged into routes.oas.json .

To import a remote file, use the --source option with a URL. The command downloads the file to a temporary directory and imports it.

Terminal Code zuplo openapi merge --source https://example.com/path/to/openapi.json

To rename the destination file, use the --destination option.