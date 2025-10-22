Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Merge
Merge an OpenAPI file into your Zuplo project
Code
zuplo openapi merge --help
zuplo openapi merge
Common use cases
Importing an existing OpenAPI file
The command supports importing both JSON and YAML formats. The format is inferred from the file extension.
Code
zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.json zuplo openapi merge --source /path/to/openapi.yaml
When no
--destination option is provided, the OpenAPI file is automatically
merged into
routes.oas.json.
To import a remote file, use the
--source option with a URL. The command
downloads the file to a temporary directory and imports it.
Code
zuplo openapi merge --source https://example.com/path/to/openapi.json
To rename the destination file, use the
--destination option.
Code
zuplo openapi merge --source https://example.com/path/to/openapi.json --destination new-name
Options
--source
The OpenAPI file to merge (file path or URL)
Code
zuplo openapi merge --source <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-s
--destination
The destination file name (must end with .oas.json)
Code
zuplo openapi merge --destination <value>
Type:
stringDefault:
"./config/routes.oas.json"Alias:
-d
--merge-mode
The merge mode to use when merging the OpenAPI file
Code
zuplo openapi merge --merge-mode <value>
Type:
stringDefault:
"path-method"Choices:
path-method, operation-idAlias:
-m
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
