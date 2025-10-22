Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Dev

Runs the Zuplo API locally
TerminalCode
zuplo dev --help
zuplo dev

Examples

Start the local development server with default settings (port 9000 for API, port 9100 for editor)

TerminalCode
zuplo dev

Start the local server on a custom port

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --port 8080

Start only the API server without opening the editor

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --no-start-editor

Start with Chrome DevTools inspector enabled on port 9229

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --debug-port 9229

Options

--start-editor

Start the editor with the local server

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --start-editor
Type: booleanDefault: true

--unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors

Unsafely ignore certificate errors

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors
Type: booleanDefault: false

--port

The port to run the local server on

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --port <number>
Type: numberDefault: 9000

--editor-port

The port to run the route designer on

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --editor-port <number>
Type: numberDefault: 9100

--debug-port

The port to run the Chrome inspector on

TerminalCode
zuplo dev --debug-port <number>
Type: number

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

