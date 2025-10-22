Zuplo CLI: Dev

Runs the Zuplo API locally

Start with Chrome DevTools inspector enabled on port 9229

Start only the API server without opening the editor

Start the local server on a custom port

Start the local development server with default settings (port 9000 for API, port 9100 for editor)

Options

-- start-editor Start the editor with the local server Terminal Code zuplo dev --start-editor Type: boolean Default: true

-- unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors Unsafely ignore certificate errors Terminal Code zuplo dev --unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors Type: boolean Default: false

-- port The port to run the local server on Terminal Code zuplo dev --port < numbe r > Type: number Default: 9000

-- editor-port The port to run the route designer on Terminal Code zuplo dev --editor-port < numbe r > Type: number Default: 9100