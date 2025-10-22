Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Dev
Runs the Zuplo API locally
Code
zuplo dev --help
zuplo dev
Examples
Start the local development server with default settings (port 9000 for API, port 9100 for editor)
Code
zuplo dev
Start the local server on a custom port
Code
zuplo dev --port 8080
Start only the API server without opening the editor
Code
zuplo dev --no-start-editor
Start with Chrome DevTools inspector enabled on port 9229
Code
zuplo dev --debug-port 9229
Options
--start-editor
Start the editor with the local server
Code
zuplo dev --start-editor
Type:
booleanDefault:
true
--unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors
Unsafely ignore certificate errors
Code
zuplo dev --unsafely-ignore-certificate-errors
Type:
booleanDefault:
false
--port
The port to run the local server on
Code
zuplo dev --port <number>
Type:
numberDefault:
9000
--editor-port
The port to run the route designer on
Code
zuplo dev --editor-port <number>
Type:
numberDefault:
9100
--debug-port
The port to run the Chrome inspector on
Code
zuplo dev --debug-port <number>
Type:
number
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
