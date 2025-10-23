Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate List

Lists all mTLS certificates for a project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates list [options] Examples List all mTLS certificates for your project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates list Explicitly specify the account and project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates list --account my-account --project my-project Options -- account The account name Type: string -- project The project name Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: