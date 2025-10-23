Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate List

Lists all mTLS certificates for a project
zuplo mtls-certificates list [options]

Examples

List all mTLS certificates for your project

zuplo mtls-certificates list

Explicitly specify the account and project

zuplo mtls-certificates list --account my-account --project my-project

Options

--account

The account name

Type: string

--project

The project name

Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

