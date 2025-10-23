Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate List
Lists all mTLS certificates for a project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates list [options]
Examples
List all mTLS certificates for your project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates list
Explicitly specify the account and project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates list --account my-account --project my-project
Options
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Type:
string
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
