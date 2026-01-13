Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Init Copy page

Initialize a Zuplo project on the platform (create project and deploy initial environment) Terminal Code zuplo init [directory] [options] Examples Initialize the current directory with Zuplo platform Terminal Code zuplo init Initialize the my-api directory with Zuplo platform Terminal Code zuplo init my-api Initialize with a specific account and project Terminal Code zuplo init --with-account my-account --with-project my-api Initialize with all defaults (create project, deploy) Terminal Code zuplo init -y Options -- directory Directory containing the project (defaults to current directory) Type: string -- with-account Pre-select the account name for project creation Type: string -- with-project Pre-select or create a project with this name Type: string -- yes Use defaults for all prompts Type: boolean Alias: - y

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: