Initialize a Zuplo project on the platform (create project and deploy initial environment)
Code
zuplo init [directory] [options]
Examples
Initialize the current directory with Zuplo platform
Code
zuplo init
Initialize the my-api directory with Zuplo platform
Code
zuplo init my-api
Initialize with a specific account and project
Code
zuplo init --with-account my-account --with-project my-api
Initialize with all defaults (create project, deploy)
Code
zuplo init -y
Options
--directory
Directory containing the project (defaults to current directory)
Type:
string
--with-account
Pre-select the account name for project creation
Type:
string
--with-project
Pre-select or create a project with this name
Type:
string
--yes
Use defaults for all prompts
Type:
booleanAlias:
-y
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
