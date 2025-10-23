Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Create
Creates a new mTLS certificate for a project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --name <name> --cert <file> --key <file> --environment <env> [options]
Examples
Create an mTLS certificate enabled for the production environment type
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name my_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type production
Create an mTLS certificate enabled for multiple environment types
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name dev_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type development --environment-type preview
Explicitly specify the account and project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name my_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type production --account my-account --project my-project
Options
--name
The name of the certificate (alphanumeric with underscores)
Type:
string
--cert
Path to the PEM-encoded certificate file
Type:
string
--key
Path to the PEM-encoded private key file
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Type:
string
--environment-type
Environment types where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment-type development --environment-type production)
Type:
arrayChoices:
development, preview, production
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
