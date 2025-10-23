Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Create

Creates a new mTLS certificate for a project
TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates create --name <name> --cert <file> --key <file> --environment <env> [options]

Examples

Create an mTLS certificate enabled for the production environment type

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name my_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type production

Create an mTLS certificate enabled for multiple environment types

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name dev_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type development --environment-type preview

Explicitly specify the account and project

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificate create --name my_cert --cert ./cert.pem --key ./key.pem --environment-type production --account my-account --project my-project

Options

--name

The name of the certificate (alphanumeric with underscores)

Type: string

--cert

Path to the PEM-encoded certificate file

Type: string

--key

Path to the PEM-encoded private key file

Type: string

--account

The account name

Type: string

--project

The project name

Type: string

--environment-type

Environment types where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment-type development --environment-type production)

Type: arrayChoices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
listmtls-certificate delete