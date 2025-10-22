Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Overlay

Apply an OpenAPI Overlay to an OpenAPI document Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --help zuplo openapi overlay Options -- input The input OpenAPI file Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --input < valu e > Type: string Alias: - i -- overlay The overlay file Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --overlay < valu e > Type: string Alias: - v -- output The output OpenAPI file path Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --output < valu e > Type: string Alias: - o -- format Output format Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --format < valu e > Type: string Choices: json, yaml Alias: - f -- json Output in JSON format Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --json Type: boolean Conflicts: -- yaml, --format -- yaml Output in YAML format Terminal Code zuplo openapi overlay --yaml Type: boolean Conflicts: -- json, --format

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: