Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Overlay
Apply an OpenAPI Overlay to an OpenAPI document
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --help
zuplo openapi overlay
Options
--input
The input OpenAPI file
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --input <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-i
--overlay
The overlay file
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --overlay <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-v
--output
The output OpenAPI file path
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --output <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-o
--format
Output format
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --format <value>
Type:
stringChoices:
json, yamlAlias:
-f
--json
Output in JSON format
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --json
Type:
booleanConflicts:
--yaml, --format
--yaml
Output in YAML format
Code
zuplo openapi overlay --yaml
Type:
booleanConflicts:
--json, --format
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
