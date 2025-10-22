Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Overlay

Apply an OpenAPI Overlay to an OpenAPI document
zuplo openapi overlay --help
zuplo openapi overlay

Options

--input

The input OpenAPI file

zuplo openapi overlay --input <value>
Type: stringAlias: -i

--overlay

The overlay file

zuplo openapi overlay --overlay <value>
Type: stringAlias: -v

--output

The output OpenAPI file path

zuplo openapi overlay --output <value>
Type: stringAlias: -o

--format

Output format

zuplo openapi overlay --format <value>
Type: stringChoices: json, yamlAlias: -f

--json

Output in JSON format

zuplo openapi overlay --json
Type: booleanConflicts: --yaml, --format

--yaml

Output in YAML format

zuplo openapi overlay --yaml
Type: booleanConflicts: --json, --format

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

