Zuplo CLI: Tunnel Services Update
Updates the services for this tunnel
Code
zuplo tunnel services update --help
zuplo tunnel services update
Options
--configuration-file
The path to the configuration file
Code
zuplo tunnel services update --configuration-file <value>
Type:
string
--tunnel-id
The ID of the tunnel containing the services
Code
zuplo tunnel services update --tunnel-id <value>
Type:
string
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
