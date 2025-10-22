Zuplo CLI: Tunnel Services Update

Zuplo CLI

Updates the services for this tunnel Terminal Code zuplo tunnel services update --help zuplo tunnel services update Options -- configuration-file The path to the configuration file Terminal Code zuplo tunnel services update --configuration-file < valu e > Type: string -- tunnel-id The ID of the tunnel containing the services Terminal Code zuplo tunnel services update --tunnel-id < valu e > Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: