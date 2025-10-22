Zuplo
Zuplo CLI: Tunnel Services Update

Updates the services for this tunnel
zuplo tunnel services update --help
zuplo tunnel services update

Options

--configuration-file

The path to the configuration file

zuplo tunnel services update --configuration-file <value>
Type: string

--tunnel-id

The ID of the tunnel containing the services

zuplo tunnel services update --tunnel-id <value>
Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

