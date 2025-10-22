Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Delete

Deletes the Zuplo API at the URL Terminal Code zuplo delete --help zuplo delete Examples Delete a deployed environment by its URL Terminal Code zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY Delete an environment and wait until the deletion is complete Terminal Code zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --wait Delete with explicit project and account specification Terminal Code zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account Options -- url The URL of the Zuplo API to delete Terminal Code zuplo delete --url < valu e > Type: string -- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo delete --project < valu e > Type: string -- account The account name Terminal Code zuplo delete --account < valu e > Type: string -- self-hosted-endpoint The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to Terminal Code zuplo delete --self-hosted-endpoint < valu e > Type: string -- wait Should the CLI wait until the Zuplo API is deleted Terminal Code zuplo delete --wait Type: boolean

