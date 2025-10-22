Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Delete

Deletes the Zuplo API at the URL
zuplo delete --help
zuplo delete

Examples

Delete a deployed environment by its URL

zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY

Delete an environment and wait until the deletion is complete

zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --wait

Delete with explicit project and account specification

zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account

Options

--url

The URL of the Zuplo API to delete

zuplo delete --url <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

zuplo delete --project <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

zuplo delete --account <value>
Type: string

--self-hosted-endpoint

The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to

zuplo delete --self-hosted-endpoint <value>
Type: string

--wait

Should the CLI wait until the Zuplo API is deleted

zuplo delete --wait
Type: boolean

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

