Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Delete
Deletes the Zuplo API at the URL
Code
zuplo delete --help
zuplo delete
Examples
Delete a deployed environment by its URL
Code
zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY
Delete an environment and wait until the deletion is complete
Code
zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --wait
Delete with explicit project and account specification
Code
zuplo delete --url https://my-api-dev-123abc.zuplo.app --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account
Options
--url
The URL of the Zuplo API to delete
Code
zuplo delete --url <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo delete --project <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo delete --account <value>
Type:
string
--self-hosted-endpoint
The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to
Code
zuplo delete --self-hosted-endpoint <value>
Type:
string
--wait
Should the CLI wait until the Zuplo API is deleted
Code
zuplo delete --wait
Type:
boolean
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
