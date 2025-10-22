Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Convert

Convert OpenAPI files between JSON and YAML formats
zuplo openapi convert --help
zuplo openapi convert

Options

--input

The input OpenAPI file (JSON or YAML)

zuplo openapi convert --input <value>
Type: stringAlias: -i

--format

Output format

zuplo openapi convert --format <value>
Type: stringChoices: json, yamlAlias: -f

--output

Output file path (if not specified, generates based on input)

zuplo openapi convert --output <value>
Type: stringAlias: -o

--json

Convert to JSON format

zuplo openapi convert --json
Type: booleanConflicts: --yaml, --format

--yaml

Convert to YAML format

zuplo openapi convert --yaml
Type: booleanConflicts: --json, --format

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

