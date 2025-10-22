Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Convert

Convert OpenAPI files between JSON and YAML formats Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --help zuplo openapi convert Options -- input The input OpenAPI file (JSON or YAML) Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --input < valu e > Type: string Alias: - i -- format Output format Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --format < valu e > Type: string Choices: json, yaml Alias: - f -- output Output file path (if not specified, generates based on input) Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --output < valu e > Type: string Alias: - o -- json Convert to JSON format Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --json Type: boolean Conflicts: -- yaml, --format -- yaml Convert to YAML format Terminal Code zuplo openapi convert --yaml Type: boolean Conflicts: -- json, --format

