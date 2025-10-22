Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: OpenAPI Convert
Convert OpenAPI files between JSON and YAML formats
Code
zuplo openapi convert --help
zuplo openapi convert
Options
--input
The input OpenAPI file (JSON or YAML)
Code
zuplo openapi convert --input <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-i
--format
Output format
Code
zuplo openapi convert --format <value>
Type:
stringChoices:
json, yamlAlias:
-f
--output
Output file path (if not specified, generates based on input)
Code
zuplo openapi convert --output <value>
Type:
stringAlias:
-o
--json
Convert to JSON format
Code
zuplo openapi convert --json
Type:
booleanConflicts:
--yaml, --format
--yaml
Convert to YAML format
Code
zuplo openapi convert --yaml
Type:
booleanConflicts:
--json, --format
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
