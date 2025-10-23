Zuplo
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Delete

Deletes an mTLS certificate by ID
zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id <id> [options]

Examples

Delete an mTLS certificate

zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id cert_abc123

Explicitly specify the account and project

zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id cert_abc123 --account my-account --project my-project

Options

--cert-id

The ID of the certificate to delete

Type: string

--account

The account name

Type: string

--project

The project name

Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

