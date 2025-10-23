Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificate Delete

Deletes an mTLS certificate by ID Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id < i d > [options] Examples Delete an mTLS certificate Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id cert_abc123 Explicitly specify the account and project Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates delete --cert-id cert_abc123 --account my-account --project my-project Options -- cert-id The ID of the certificate to delete Type: string -- account The account name Type: string -- project The project name Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: