Zuplo CLI: Variable Create

Creates a new variable for a branch

Options

-- name The name of the variable to create Terminal Code zuplo variable create --name < valu e > Type: string

-- value The value of the variable to create Terminal Code zuplo variable create --value < valu e > Type: string

-- branch The branch where the variable should be set Terminal Code zuplo variable create --branch < valu e > Type: string

-- account The account name Terminal Code zuplo variable create --account < valu e > Type: string

-- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo variable create --project < valu e > Type: string