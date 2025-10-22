Zuplo
Zuplo CLI: Variable Create

Creates a new variable for a branch
TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --help
zuplo variable create

Options

--name

The name of the variable to create

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --name <value>
Type: string

--value

The value of the variable to create

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --value <value>
Type: string

--branch

The branch where the variable should be set

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --branch <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --account <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --project <value>
Type: string

--is-secret

Is the variable a secret

TerminalCode
zuplo variable create --is-secret
Type: boolean

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

