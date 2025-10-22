Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Variable Create
Creates a new variable for a branch
Code
zuplo variable create --help
zuplo variable create
Options
--name
The name of the variable to create
Code
zuplo variable create --name <value>
Type:
string
--value
The value of the variable to create
Code
zuplo variable create --value <value>
Type:
string
--branch
The branch where the variable should be set
Code
zuplo variable create --branch <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo variable create --account <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo variable create --project <value>
Type:
string
--is-secret
Is the variable a secret
Code
zuplo variable create --is-secret
Type:
boolean
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
