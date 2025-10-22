Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: List
Lists all deployed Zuplo APIs
Code
zuplo list --help
zuplo list
Examples
List all deployed environments for your project
Code
zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY
List environments for a specific project and account
Code
zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account
Use environment variable for API key
Code
ZUPLO_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY zuplo list
Options
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo list --project <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo list --account <value>
Type:
string
--self-hosted-endpoint
The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to
Code
zuplo list --self-hosted-endpoint <value>
Type:
string
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
