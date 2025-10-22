Zuplo
Zuplo CLI: List

Lists all deployed Zuplo APIs
TerminalCode
zuplo list --help
zuplo list

Examples

List all deployed environments for your project

TerminalCode
zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY

List environments for a specific project and account

TerminalCode
zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account

Use environment variable for API key

TerminalCode
ZUPLO_API_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY zuplo list

Options

--project

The project name

TerminalCode
zuplo list --project <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

TerminalCode
zuplo list --account <value>
Type: string

--self-hosted-endpoint

The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to

TerminalCode
zuplo list --self-hosted-endpoint <value>
Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

