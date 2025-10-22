Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: List

Lists all deployed Zuplo APIs Terminal Code zuplo list --help zuplo list Examples List all deployed environments for your project Terminal Code zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY List environments for a specific project and account Terminal Code zuplo list --api-key YOUR_API_KEY --project my-project --account my-account Use environment variable for API key Terminal Code ZUPLO_API_KEY = YOUR_API_KEY zuplo list Options -- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo list --project < valu e > Type: string -- account The account name Terminal Code zuplo list --account < valu e > Type: string -- self-hosted-endpoint The endpoint of your self-hosted service to deploy to Terminal Code zuplo list --self-hosted-endpoint < valu e > Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: