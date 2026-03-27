API Keys
Zuplo includes a fully managed API key system with global edge validation, self-serve developer access, and leak detection. This page explains how the system works.
Core objects
The API key system has three core objects:
- Buckets group consumers for an environment. Each Zuplo project has buckets for production, preview, and development. Buckets can be shared across projects so consumers can authenticate to multiple APIs with a single key.
- Consumers are the identities that own API keys. Each consumer has a unique name within its bucket, optional metadata (available at runtime), and optional tags (for management queries).
- API Keys are the credential strings used to authenticate. Each consumer can have multiple keys. All keys for a consumer share the same identity and metadata.
See API Key Management for a full overview, and API Key Administration for managing consumers in the portal.
How validation works
When a request includes an API key, the API Key Authentication policy validates it against Zuplo's globally distributed key service. Validation happens at the edge in 300+ data centers, keeping latency low and load off your backend.
Key changes (creation, revocation, deletion) replicate globally in seconds.
After successful validation, the policy populates
request.user:
request.user.subis set to the consumer's name
request.user.datacontains the consumer's metadata (plan, customerId, etc.)
This lets downstream policies and handlers make authorization decisions, apply per-consumer rate limits, or forward identity to your backend.
See Authentication for how
request.user works across
all auth methods, and RequestUser for
the full type reference.
Consumer metadata
Metadata is a JSON object stored on each consumer that is available at runtime when the consumer's key is used. Common uses:
- Plan/tier:
{"plan": "gold"}for per-plan rate limiting or feature gating
- Customer ID:
{"customerId": "cust_123"}for forwarding identity to your backend
- Organization:
{"orgId": 456}for multi-tenant routing
Metadata is set when creating a consumer via the portal, Developer API, or developer portal self-serve.
Tags vs metadata
Metadata is sent to the runtime on every request and is used for authorization and routing. Keep it small.
Tags are key-value pairs used only for management (querying, filtering, organizing consumers via the API). Tags are not sent to the runtime.
API key format and leak detection
Zuplo API keys use a structured format prefixed with
zpka_ followed by
cryptographically random characters and a signature. This format enables
automatic leak detection: if one of
your keys appears in a public GitHub repository, Zuplo sends an alert with the
token and the URL where it was found.
Leak detection is enabled automatically for all keys using the standard format.
See API Key Leak Detection for details.
Self-serve key management
The Developer Portal includes built-in self-serve API key management. Your API consumers can sign in to the portal and create, view, and delete their own keys without contacting your team.
To enable self-serve access, assign a manager to a consumer. Managers are identified by email and identity provider subject. This can be done in the portal, via the Developer API, or automatically when a user signs in using Auth0 or another identity provider.
You can also embed the key management UI directly in your own application using the API Key React Component.
Buckets and environments
Each project has separate buckets for production, preview, and working copy environments. This means API keys created in production don't work in preview, and vice versa.
For testing, you can specify a custom bucket name on the API Key Authentication policy to share keys across environments. Enterprise customers can share buckets across projects or accounts.
See API Key Buckets for details on bucket configuration and Service Limits for limits on consumers and keys.
Managing keys programmatically
The Zuplo Developer API provides full CRUD operations for buckets, consumers, keys, and managers. Use it to:
- Create consumers and keys as part of your onboarding flow
- Sync consumers with your billing system
- Bulk-create keys for migration
- Query consumers by tags
See the API Reference for the complete endpoint documentation.
Related documentation
- API Key Management -- Overview and getting started
- API Key Authentication Policy -- Policy configuration reference
- API Key Administration -- Managing keys in the portal
- Using the API Key API -- Programmatic management
- End User Access -- Self-serve in the developer portal
- React Component -- Embed key management in your app
- Leak Detection -- GitHub secret scanning
- Buckets -- Bucket configuration
- Service Limits -- Rate limits and quotas