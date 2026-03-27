Copy page Concepts API Keys

Zuplo includes a fully managed API key system with global edge validation, self-serve developer access, and leak detection. This page explains how the system works.

Core objects

The API key system has three core objects:

Buckets group consumers for an environment. Each Zuplo project has buckets for production, preview, and development. Buckets can be shared across projects so consumers can authenticate to multiple APIs with a single key.

group consumers for an environment. Each Zuplo project has buckets for production, preview, and development. Buckets can be shared across projects so consumers can authenticate to multiple APIs with a single key. Consumers are the identities that own API keys. Each consumer has a unique name within its bucket, optional metadata (available at runtime), and optional tags (for management queries).

are the identities that own API keys. Each consumer has a unique name within its bucket, optional metadata (available at runtime), and optional tags (for management queries). API Keys are the credential strings used to authenticate. Each consumer can have multiple keys. All keys for a consumer share the same identity and metadata.

See API Key Management for a full overview, and API Key Administration for managing consumers in the portal.

How validation works

When a request includes an API key, the API Key Authentication policy validates it against Zuplo's globally distributed key service. Validation happens at the edge in 300+ data centers, keeping latency low and load off your backend.

Key changes (creation, revocation, deletion) replicate globally in seconds.

After successful validation, the policy populates request.user :

request.user.sub is set to the consumer's name

is set to the consumer's name request.user.data contains the consumer's metadata (plan, customerId, etc.)

This lets downstream policies and handlers make authorization decisions, apply per-consumer rate limits, or forward identity to your backend.

See Authentication for how request.user works across all auth methods, and RequestUser for the full type reference.

Consumer metadata

Metadata is a JSON object stored on each consumer that is available at runtime when the consumer's key is used. Common uses:

Plan/tier : {"plan": "gold"} for per-plan rate limiting or feature gating

: for per-plan rate limiting or feature gating Customer ID : {"customerId": "cust_123"} for forwarding identity to your backend

: for forwarding identity to your backend Organization: {"orgId": 456} for multi-tenant routing

Metadata is set when creating a consumer via the portal, Developer API, or developer portal self-serve.

Metadata is sent to the runtime on every request and is used for authorization and routing. Keep it small.

Tags are key-value pairs used only for management (querying, filtering, organizing consumers via the API). Tags are not sent to the runtime.

API key format and leak detection

Zuplo API keys use a structured format prefixed with zpka_ followed by cryptographically random characters and a signature. This format enables automatic leak detection: if one of your keys appears in a public GitHub repository, Zuplo sends an alert with the token and the URL where it was found.

Leak detection is enabled automatically for all keys using the standard format.

See API Key Leak Detection for details.

Self-serve key management

The Developer Portal includes built-in self-serve API key management. Your API consumers can sign in to the portal and create, view, and delete their own keys without contacting your team.

To enable self-serve access, assign a manager to a consumer. Managers are identified by email and identity provider subject. This can be done in the portal, via the Developer API, or automatically when a user signs in using Auth0 or another identity provider.

You can also embed the key management UI directly in your own application using the API Key React Component.

Buckets and environments

Each project has separate buckets for production, preview, and working copy environments. This means API keys created in production don't work in preview, and vice versa.

For testing, you can specify a custom bucket name on the API Key Authentication policy to share keys across environments. Enterprise customers can share buckets across projects or accounts.

See API Key Buckets for details on bucket configuration and Service Limits for limits on consumers and keys.

Managing keys programmatically

The Zuplo Developer API provides full CRUD operations for buckets, consumers, keys, and managers. Use it to:

Create consumers and keys as part of your onboarding flow

Sync consumers with your billing system

Bulk-create keys for migration

Query consumers by tags

See the API Reference for the complete endpoint documentation.

Related documentation