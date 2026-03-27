Rate Limiting
Rate limiting controls how many requests a client can make to your API within a given time window. It protects your backend from traffic spikes, enforces fair usage across consumers, and enables tiered access for different customer plans.
Zuplo's rate limiter uses a sliding window algorithm enforced globally
across all edge locations. When a client exceeds the limit, they receive a
429 Too Many Requests response with a
retry-after header indicating when
they can retry.
Rate limiting policies
Zuplo provides two rate limiting policies, each suited to different levels of complexity.
Rate Limiting policy
The Rate Limiting policy enforces a single request counter per time window. Configure a maximum number of requests, a time window, and how to identify callers.
Code
{ "name": "my-rate-limit-policy", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } }
Use this policy when you need a straightforward "X requests per Y minutes" limit.
Complex Rate Limiting policy
The Complex Rate Limiting policy supports multiple named counters in a single policy. Each counter tracks a different resource or unit of work.
Code
{ "name": "my-complex-rate-limit-policy", "policyType": "complex-rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "timeWindowMinutes": 1, "limits": { "requests": 100, "compute": 500 } } } }
You can override counter increments programmatically per request using
ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy.setIncrements(). This is useful for usage-based
pricing where different endpoints consume different amounts of a resource (for
example, counting compute units or tokens instead of raw requests).
Choosing a policy
|Scenario
|Policy
|Fixed requests-per-minute limit for all callers
|Rate Limiting
|Different limits per customer tier (free vs. paid)
|Rate Limiting with a custom function
|Counting multiple resources (requests + compute units)
|Complex Rate Limiting
|Usage-based billing with variable cost per request
|Complex Rate Limiting with dynamic increments
How
rateLimitBy works
The
rateLimitBy option determines how the rate limiter groups requests into
buckets. Both policies support the same four modes.
ip
Groups requests by the client's IP address. No authentication is required. This is the simplest option and works well for public APIs or as a first layer of protection.
user
Groups requests by the authenticated user's identity (
request.user.sub). When
using API key authentication, the
sub value is the consumer name you assigned when creating the API key. When
using JWT authentication, it comes from the token's
sub claim.
This is the recommended mode for authenticated APIs because it ties limits to the actual consumer rather than a shared IP address.
function
Groups requests using a custom TypeScript function that you provide. The
function returns a
CustomRateLimitDetails object containing a grouping key
and, optionally, overridden values for
requestsAllowed and
timeWindowMinutes.
This mode enables dynamic rate limiting where limits vary based on customer tier, route parameters, or any other request property.
all
Applies a single shared counter across all requests to the route, regardless of who makes them. Use this for global rate limits on endpoints that call resource-constrained backends.
Dynamic rate limiting with custom functions
When
rateLimitBy is set to
"function", you provide a TypeScript module that
determines the rate limit at request time. The function signature is:
Code
import { CustomRateLimitDetails, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export function rateLimit( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, policyName: string, ): CustomRateLimitDetails | undefined { const user = request.user; if (user.data.customerType === "premium") { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000, timeWindowMinutes: 1, }; } return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 50, timeWindowMinutes: 1, }; }
The
CustomRateLimitDetails object has the following properties:
key- The string used to group requests into rate limit buckets
requestsAllowed(optional) - Overrides the policy's
requestsAllowedvalue
timeWindowMinutes(optional) - Overrides the policy's
timeWindowMinutesvalue
Returning
undefined skips rate limiting for that request entirely.
The function can also be
async if you need to look up limits from a database
or external service. See
Per-user rate limiting using a database
for a complete example using the ZoneCache for performance.
Wire the function into the policy configuration using the
identifier option:
Code
{ "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "function", "requestsAllowed": 50, "timeWindowMinutes": 1, "identifier": { "export": "rateLimit", "module": "$import(./modules/rate-limit)" } } }
The
requestsAllowed and
timeWindowMinutes values in the policy configuration
serve as defaults. The custom function can override them per request.
Combining rate limiting with authentication
Rate limiting works best when combined with authentication so that limits apply per consumer rather than per IP. A typical policy pipeline is:
- Authentication (e.g., API Key Authentication) -- validates credentials
and populates
request.user
- Rate Limiting with
rateLimitBy: "user"-- enforces per-consumer limits using
request.user.sub
With API key authentication, the consumer's metadata (stored when creating the
key) is available at
request.user.data. A custom rate limit function can read
fields like
customerType or
plan from the metadata to apply tiered limits.
Rate limiting and monetization
If you use Zuplo's Monetization feature, the monetization policy handles quota enforcement based on subscription plans. You can still add a rate limiting policy after the monetization policy to provide per-second or per-minute spike protection on top of monthly billing quotas. These serve different purposes:
- Monetization quotas enforce monthly or billing-period usage limits tied to a subscription plan
- Rate limiting protects against short-duration traffic spikes that could overwhelm your backend
Combining multiple rate limit policies
You can apply multiple rate limiting policies to the same route. For example, you might enforce both a per-minute and a per-hour limit. When using multiple policies, apply the longest time window first, followed by shorter durations.
Additional options
Both rate limiting policies support the following additional options:
headerMode- Set to
"retry-after"(default) to include the
retry-afterheader in 429 responses, or
"none"to omit it
mode- Set to
"strict"(default) for synchronous enforcement, or
"async"for non-blocking checks that may allow some requests over the limit
throwOnFailure- Set to
trueto return an error if the rate limit service is unreachable, or
false(default) to allow the request through
Related resources
- Rate Limiting policy reference
- Complex Rate Limiting policy reference
- Dynamic Rate Limiting tutorial
- Per-user rate limiting with a database
- Quota policy
- Monetization policy