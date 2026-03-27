Copy page Concepts Rate Limiting

Rate limiting controls how many requests a client can make to your API within a given time window. It protects your backend from traffic spikes, enforces fair usage across consumers, and enables tiered access for different customer plans.

Zuplo's rate limiter uses a sliding window algorithm enforced globally across all edge locations. When a client exceeds the limit, they receive a 429 Too Many Requests response with a retry-after header indicating when they can retry.

Rate limiting policies

Zuplo provides two rate limiting policies, each suited to different levels of complexity.

Rate Limiting policy

The Rate Limiting policy enforces a single request counter per time window. Configure a maximum number of requests, a time window, and how to identify callers.

Code Code { "name" : "my-rate-limit-policy" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } }

Use this policy when you need a straightforward "X requests per Y minutes" limit.

Complex Rate Limiting policy

The Complex Rate Limiting policy supports multiple named counters in a single policy. Each counter tracks a different resource or unit of work.

Code Code { "name" : "my-complex-rate-limit-policy" , "policyType" : "complex-rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "limits" : { "requests" : 100 , "compute" : 500 } } } }

You can override counter increments programmatically per request using ComplexRateLimitInboundPolicy.setIncrements() . This is useful for usage-based pricing where different endpoints consume different amounts of a resource (for example, counting compute units or tokens instead of raw requests).

Choosing a policy

Scenario Policy Fixed requests-per-minute limit for all callers Rate Limiting Different limits per customer tier (free vs. paid) Rate Limiting with a custom function Counting multiple resources (requests + compute units) Complex Rate Limiting Usage-based billing with variable cost per request Complex Rate Limiting with dynamic increments

How rateLimitBy works

The rateLimitBy option determines how the rate limiter groups requests into buckets. Both policies support the same four modes.

ip

Groups requests by the client's IP address. No authentication is required. This is the simplest option and works well for public APIs or as a first layer of protection.

user

Groups requests by the authenticated user's identity ( request.user.sub ). When using API key authentication, the sub value is the consumer name you assigned when creating the API key. When using JWT authentication, it comes from the token's sub claim.

This is the recommended mode for authenticated APIs because it ties limits to the actual consumer rather than a shared IP address.

function

Groups requests using a custom TypeScript function that you provide. The function returns a CustomRateLimitDetails object containing a grouping key and, optionally, overridden values for requestsAllowed and timeWindowMinutes .

This mode enables dynamic rate limiting where limits vary based on customer tier, route parameters, or any other request property.

all

Applies a single shared counter across all requests to the route, regardless of who makes them. Use this for global rate limits on endpoints that call resource-constrained backends.

Dynamic rate limiting with custom functions

When rateLimitBy is set to "function" , you provide a TypeScript module that determines the rate limit at request time. The function signature is:

Code Code import { CustomRateLimitDetails, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string , ) : CustomRateLimitDetails | undefined { const user = request.user; if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 50 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; }

The CustomRateLimitDetails object has the following properties:

key - The string used to group requests into rate limit buckets

- The string used to group requests into rate limit buckets requestsAllowed (optional) - Overrides the policy's requestsAllowed value

(optional) - Overrides the policy's value timeWindowMinutes (optional) - Overrides the policy's timeWindowMinutes value

Returning undefined skips rate limiting for that request entirely.

The function can also be async if you need to look up limits from a database or external service. See Per-user rate limiting using a database for a complete example using the ZoneCache for performance.

Wire the function into the policy configuration using the identifier option:

Code Code { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "function" , "requestsAllowed" : 50 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "identifier" : { "export" : "rateLimit" , "module" : "$import(./modules/rate-limit)" } } }

The requestsAllowed and timeWindowMinutes values in the policy configuration serve as defaults. The custom function can override them per request.

Combining rate limiting with authentication

Rate limiting works best when combined with authentication so that limits apply per consumer rather than per IP. A typical policy pipeline is:

Authentication (e.g., API Key Authentication) -- validates credentials and populates request.user Rate Limiting with rateLimitBy: "user" -- enforces per-consumer limits using request.user.sub

With API key authentication, the consumer's metadata (stored when creating the key) is available at request.user.data . A custom rate limit function can read fields like customerType or plan from the metadata to apply tiered limits.

Rate limiting and monetization

If you use Zuplo's Monetization feature, the monetization policy handles quota enforcement based on subscription plans. You can still add a rate limiting policy after the monetization policy to provide per-second or per-minute spike protection on top of monthly billing quotas. These serve different purposes:

Monetization quotas enforce monthly or billing-period usage limits tied to a subscription plan

enforce monthly or billing-period usage limits tied to a subscription plan Rate limiting protects against short-duration traffic spikes that could overwhelm your backend

Combining multiple rate limit policies

You can apply multiple rate limiting policies to the same route. For example, you might enforce both a per-minute and a per-hour limit. When using multiple policies, apply the longest time window first, followed by shorter durations.

Additional options

Both rate limiting policies support the following additional options:

headerMode - Set to "retry-after" (default) to include the retry-after header in 429 responses, or "none" to omit it

- Set to (default) to include the header in 429 responses, or to omit it mode - Set to "strict" (default) for synchronous enforcement, or "async" for non-blocking checks that may allow some requests over the limit

- Set to (default) for synchronous enforcement, or for non-blocking checks that may allow some requests over the limit throwOnFailure - Set to true to return an error if the rate limit service is unreachable, or false (default) to allow the request through

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