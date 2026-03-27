Request Lifecycle
Every request that reaches Zuplo passes through a well-defined pipeline of stages. Click any stage below to learn what it does, when to use it, and find relevant documentation.
Inbound PoliciesPer-route
When to use
The primary extension point for request processing. Add authentication, rate limiting, request validation, or any custom logic. Policies are reusable across routes and execute in order.
How it works
Each policy can modify the request or short-circuit by returning a
Response. This is how auth policies block unauthenticated requests before they reach your backend.
Configured via
x-zuplo-route.policies.inbound in your OpenAPI spec. Defined in
config/policies.json.
Inbound PoliciesPer-route
When to use
The primary extension point for request processing. Add authentication, rate limiting, request validation, or any custom logic. Policies are reusable across routes and execute in order.
How it works
Each policy can modify the request or short-circuit by returning a
Response. This is how auth policies block unauthenticated requests before they reach your backend.
Configured via
x-zuplo-route.policies.inbound in your OpenAPI spec. Defined in
config/policies.json.
Short-circuiting
At several stages, the pipeline can be short-circuited by returning a
Response
instead of passing the request through:
- Pre-routing hooks can return
a
Responseto skip routing entirely
- Request hooks can return a
Responseto skip policies and the handler
- Inbound policies can return a
Response(e.g., 401 Unauthorized) to skip the handler and outbound policies
This is how authentication policies work: they check credentials and return an error response if the request is not authorized, preventing it from reaching your backend.
Choosing the right extension point
Use a policy when you need reusable logic that applies to multiple routes. Policies are configured per-route in your OpenAPI spec and can be shared across any number of routes. Examples: authentication, rate limiting, request validation, header manipulation.
Use a handler when you need to define the core behavior of a route - forwarding to a backend, generating a response, or implementing business logic. Each route has exactly one handler.
Use a hook when you need logic that runs on every request globally, regardless of route. Examples: adding correlation IDs, security headers, logging, analytics.
|I want to...
|Use
|Authenticate requests
|Inbound policy
|Rate limit requests
|Inbound policy
|Validate request bodies
|Inbound policy
|Forward to a backend
|URL Forward Handler
|Return custom responses
|Function Handler
|Transform response bodies
|Outbound policy
|Add headers to all responses
|Response hook
|Log every request
|Response final hook
|Normalize URLs before routing
|Pre-routing hook