Copy page Concepts Request Lifecycle

Every request that reaches Zuplo passes through a well-defined pipeline of stages. Click any stage below to learn what it does, when to use it, and find relevant documentation.

At several stages, the pipeline can be short-circuited by returning a Response instead of passing the request through:

Pre-routing hooks can return a Response to skip routing entirely

can return a to skip routing entirely Request hooks can return a Response to skip policies and the handler

can return a to skip policies and the handler Inbound policies can return a Response (e.g., 401 Unauthorized) to skip the handler and outbound policies

This is how authentication policies work: they check credentials and return an error response if the request is not authorized, preventing it from reaching your backend.

Choosing the right extension point

Use a policy when you need reusable logic that applies to multiple routes. Policies are configured per-route in your OpenAPI spec and can be shared across any number of routes. Examples: authentication, rate limiting, request validation, header manipulation.

Use a handler when you need to define the core behavior of a route - forwarding to a backend, generating a response, or implementing business logic. Each route has exactly one handler.

Use a hook when you need logic that runs on every request globally, regardless of route. Examples: adding correlation IDs, security headers, logging, analytics.