Copy page Concepts Project Structure

A Zuplo project is a standard Node.js-style project managed via Git. Here is the typical layout:

Code my-api/ ├── config/ │ ├── routes.oas.json # Route definitions (OpenAPI format) │ └── policies.json # Policy configuration ├── modules/ │ └── my-handler.ts # Custom handlers and policies ├── docs/ # Developer portal (optional) │ └── zudoku.config.ts ├── zuplo.jsonc # Project configuration ├── package.json ├── .env # Local environment variables (do not commit) └── .env.zuplo # Generated by `zuplo link` (do not commit)

Core files

This is an OpenAPI 3.1 specification that defines your API routes. Each route specifies the HTTP method, path, handler, and which policies to apply. Zuplo extends the OpenAPI spec with x-zuplo-route to attach handlers and policies to each operation.

Code Code { "paths" : { "/users/{userId}" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "get-user" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "anything-goes" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://api.example.com" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "api-key-inbound" , "rate-limit-inbound" ] } } } } } }

You can have multiple OpenAPI files. They are processed in alphabetical order during route matching.

See OpenAPI and Routing for details.

This file defines policy instances by name, type, and configuration. Routes reference policies by name in their policies.inbound and policies.outbound arrays.

Code Code { "policies" : [ { "name" : "api-key-inbound" , "policyType" : "api-key-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ApiKeyInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }, { "name" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "ip" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } } ] }

Project-level configuration including the runtime compatibility date and deployment type.

Code Code { "version" : 1 , "compatibilityDate" : "2025-02-06" , "projectType" : "managed-edge" }

The projectType can be managed-edge , managed-dedicated , or self-hosted . The compatibilityDate locks runtime behavior so updates don't break your project unexpectedly.

See Project Configuration for all options.

Contains your custom TypeScript code for handlers and policies. These modules are referenced from routes.oas.json and policies.json using $import(./modules/...) .

Code Code { "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/my-handler)" } }

If you use the Zuplo Developer Portal, this directory contains the portal configuration and custom pages. See Developer Portal for details.

How the files relate

zuplo.jsonc sets project-wide configuration (runtime version, deployment type) config/routes.oas.json defines API routes and wires each route to a handler and policies by name config/policies.json defines the named policy instances with their configuration and points to either built-in modules ( @zuplo/runtime ) or custom modules in ./modules modules/ contains the TypeScript implementations for custom handlers and policies

All of this lives in Git and deploys automatically when you push.

The $import() syntax

JSON configuration files ( routes.oas.json and policies.json ) use the $import() syntax to reference code modules. This is a Zuplo-specific syntax that resolves module references at build time.

Code Code { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }

References starting with @zuplo/runtime point to built-in Zuplo modules (policies, handlers, and utilities).

Code Code { "module" : "$import(./modules/my-handler)" }

References starting with ./modules/ point to your custom TypeScript files in the modules/ directory. The export field specifies which named export to use from that module.