Monetization Policy Reference
Beta
API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.
The
MonetizationInboundPolicy is the gateway enforcement mechanism. It runs on
every request to a protected route, authenticates the API key, checks the
customer's subscription and payment status, enforces quota, meters the request,
and allows or blocks access.
Basic configuration
Add the policy to your
policies.json:
Code
{ "name": "monetization-inbound", "policyType": "monetization-inbound", "handler": { "export": "MonetizationInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "meters": { "api_requests": 1 } } } }
Then reference it in your route's inbound policy pipeline:
Code
{ "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["monetization-inbound"] } } }
The
MonetizationInboundPolicy handles API key authentication internally. It
reads the API key from the
Authorization header, validates it, and sets
request.user. You do not need a separate
api-key-auth policy on monetized
routes — the monetization policy replaces it.
Configuration options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
meters
|object
|(required)
|Map of meter keys to increment values
meterOnStatusCodes
|string or number[]
"200-299"
|Status code range to meter
authHeader
|string
"authorization"
|Header to read the API key from
authScheme
|string
"Bearer"
|Expected auth scheme prefix
cacheTtlSeconds
|number
60
|How long to cache subscription data (minimum 60s)
meters
The
meters option defines which meters to increment and by how much when a
request is processed. Values must be positive numbers.
Code
// Increment the api_requests meter by 1 per request { "meters": { "api_requests": 1 } } // Increment multiple meters simultaneously { "meters": { "api_requests": 1, "api_credits": 5 } } // Increment by a fixed amount per request (expensive endpoint) { "meters": { "api_credits": 10 } }
meterOnStatusCodes
Controls which responses count toward metering. By default, only successful responses (2xx) are metered.
Code
// Only meter successful responses (default) { "meterOnStatusCodes": "200-299" } // Only meter 200 OK { "meterOnStatusCodes": "200" } // Meter success and redirects { "meterOnStatusCodes": "200-399" } // Comma-separated ranges { "meterOnStatusCodes": "200, 201, 300-304" } // Array of specific status codes { "meterOnStatusCodes": [200, 201, 202] }
The wildcard
"*" is not a valid value for
meterOnStatusCodes and throws a
configuration error. Use a specific range like
"200-599" if you want to meter
most responses.
This is important for fairness: if your backend returns a 500 error, you probably don't want to charge the customer for that request.
authHeader
The header to read the API key from. Defaults to
"authorization".
authScheme
The expected auth scheme prefix. Defaults to
"Bearer". The policy expects the
header value in the format
{authScheme} {apiKey}.
cacheTtlSeconds
How long to cache subscription and entitlement data, in seconds. Defaults to
60 with a minimum of
60. Increasing this value reduces calls to the gateway
service but means entitlement changes take longer to propagate.
Subscription and payment validation
The policy checks payment status on every request. Access is granted when:
- The subscription is active and not expired
- Payment status is
paidor
not_required(free plans)
When payment fails, a configurable grace period (default 3 days) allows continued access while retries are attempted. After the grace period, access is blocked until payment succeeds.
The grace period is configurable via metadata on the plan or customer:
- Plan metadata key:
zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days
- Customer metadata key:
zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days
- Default:
3(days)
Multiple policies for different routes
Different routes can have different metering configurations. Define multiple policy instances:
Code
[ { "name": "monetization-standard", "policyType": "monetization-inbound", "handler": { "export": "MonetizationInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "meters": { "api_requests": 1 } } } }, { "name": "monetization-ai", "policyType": "monetization-inbound", "handler": { "export": "MonetizationInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "meters": { "api_requests": 1, "tokens": 1 } } } }, { "name": "monetization-premium", "policyType": "monetization-inbound", "handler": { "export": "MonetizationInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "meters": { "api_credits": 10 } } } } ]
Apply each to the appropriate routes:
Code
// Simple lookup -> 1 request meter "/api/v1/search": { "inbound": ["monetization-standard"] } // AI endpoint -> 1 request + token metering "/api/v1/analyze": { "inbound": ["monetization-ai"] } // Premium endpoint -> 10 credits "/api/v1/bulk-export": { "inbound": ["monetization-premium"] }
Dynamic metering
For AI APIs and other variable-cost endpoints, you may need to meter based on the response — for example, counting the number of tokens returned by an LLM.
Use the
setMeters and
addMeters static methods to set meter values
programmatically at runtime from a custom policy or handler:
Code
import { MonetizationInboundPolicy } from "@zuplo/runtime"; // In a custom outbound policy, set meters based on the response export default async function meterTokens(response, request, context) { if (response.ok) { const body = await response.json(); const tokens = body.usage?.total_tokens ?? 0; MonetizationInboundPolicy.setMeters(context, { tokens_used: tokens, }); } return response; }
You can also use
addMeters to add to existing meter values rather than
replacing them:
Code
MonetizationInboundPolicy.addMeters(context, { api_credits: creditsConsumed, });
You can also read the current runtime meter values at any point:
Code
const meters = MonetizationInboundPolicy.getMeters(context); // { tokens_used: 150 }
How meter values are merged
The final metering hook combines static and runtime values before usage is sent:
options.metersprovides the static base values
setMetersreplaces the current runtime meter map, overriding matching static keys
addMetersaccumulates into the runtime meter map, then combines additively with static values
- If both static and runtime maps are empty, metering is skipped
For a meter key like
api with
options.meters.api = 1:
setMeters(context, { api: 50 })sends
api: 50(replaces static value)
addMeters(context, { api: 50 })sends
api: 51(adds to static value)
Error responses
The policy returns
403 Forbidden for all error conditions. Responses follow
the RFC 7807 Problem Details format:
Code
{ "type": "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/403", "title": "Forbidden", "status": 403, "detail": "API Key has exceeded the allowed limit for \"api_requests\" meter.", "instance": "/api/v1/resource", "trace": { "timestamp": "2026-01-15T10:00:00Z", "requestId": "req_abc123", "buildId": "build_xyz" } }
Common error details:
|Condition
detail message
|No auth header
"No Authorization Header"
|Wrong auth scheme
"Invalid Authorization Scheme"
|Invalid API key
"API Key is invalid or does not have access to the API"
|Expired API key
"API Key has expired."
|Expired subscription
"API Key has an expired subscription."
|Payment not made
"Payment has not been made."
|Payment overdue
"Payment is overdue. Please update your payment method."
|Quota exhausted
"API Key has exceeded the allowed limit for \"X\" meter."
|Meter not in subscription
"API Key does not have \"X\" meter provided by the subscription."
Pipeline ordering
The monetization policy should be the first policy in the inbound pipeline since it handles authentication:
Code
1. monetization-inbound → Authenticates, checks subscription, enforces quota, meters usage 2. rate-limiting → (Optional) Per-second/per-minute spike protection 3. caching → (Optional) Response caching 4. → Route handler → Your API logic
If you still want per-second or per-minute rate limiting on top of monthly quotas, add a standalone rate-limiting policy after the monetization policy. These serve different purposes: monetization enforces billing quotas, while rate limiting protects against traffic spikes.