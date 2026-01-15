Copy page Guides Monetization Policy Reference

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

The MonetizationInboundPolicy is the gateway enforcement mechanism. It runs on every request to a protected route, authenticates the API key, checks the customer's subscription and payment status, enforces quota, meters the request, and allows or blocks access.

Basic configuration

Add the policy to your policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "monetization-inbound" , "policyType" : "monetization-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "meters" : { "api_requests" : 1 } } } }

Then reference it in your route's inbound policy pipeline:

Code Code { "x-zuplo-route" : { "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "monetization-inbound" ] } } }

The MonetizationInboundPolicy handles API key authentication internally. It reads the API key from the Authorization header, validates it, and sets request.user . You do not need a separate api-key-auth policy on monetized routes — the monetization policy replaces it.

Configuration options

Option Type Default Description meters object (required) Map of meter keys to increment values meterOnStatusCodes string or number[] "200-299" Status code range to meter authHeader string "authorization" Header to read the API key from authScheme string "Bearer" Expected auth scheme prefix cacheTtlSeconds number 60 How long to cache subscription data (minimum 60s)

meters

The meters option defines which meters to increment and by how much when a request is processed. Values must be positive numbers.

Code Code // Increment the api_requests meter by 1 per request { "meters" : { "api_requests" : 1 } } // Increment multiple meters simultaneously { "meters" : { "api_requests" : 1 , "api_credits" : 5 } } // Increment by a fixed amount per request (expensive endpoint) { "meters" : { "api_credits" : 10 } }

meterOnStatusCodes

Controls which responses count toward metering. By default, only successful responses (2xx) are metered.

Code Code // Only meter successful responses (default) { "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200-299" } // Only meter 200 OK { "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200" } // Meter success and redirects { "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200-399" } // Comma-separated ranges { "meterOnStatusCodes" : "200, 201, 300-304" } // Array of specific status codes { "meterOnStatusCodes" : [ 200 , 201 , 202 ] }

The wildcard "*" is not a valid value for meterOnStatusCodes and throws a configuration error. Use a specific range like "200-599" if you want to meter most responses.

This is important for fairness: if your backend returns a 500 error, you probably don't want to charge the customer for that request.

authHeader

The header to read the API key from. Defaults to "authorization" .

authScheme

The expected auth scheme prefix. Defaults to "Bearer" . The policy expects the header value in the format {authScheme} {apiKey} .

cacheTtlSeconds

How long to cache subscription and entitlement data, in seconds. Defaults to 60 with a minimum of 60 . Increasing this value reduces calls to the gateway service but means entitlement changes take longer to propagate.

Subscription and payment validation

The policy checks payment status on every request. Access is granted when:

The subscription is active and not expired

Payment status is paid or not_required (free plans)

When payment fails, a configurable grace period (default 3 days) allows continued access while retries are attempted. After the grace period, access is blocked until payment succeeds.

The grace period is configurable via metadata on the plan or customer:

Plan metadata key: zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days

Customer metadata key: zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days

Default: 3 (days)

Multiple policies for different routes

Different routes can have different metering configurations. Define multiple policy instances:

Code Code [ { "name" : "monetization-standard" , "policyType" : "monetization-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "meters" : { "api_requests" : 1 } } } }, { "name" : "monetization-ai" , "policyType" : "monetization-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "meters" : { "api_requests" : 1 , "tokens" : 1 } } } }, { "name" : "monetization-premium" , "policyType" : "monetization-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "meters" : { "api_credits" : 10 } } } } ]

Apply each to the appropriate routes:

Code Code // Simple lookup -> 1 request meter "/api/v1/search" : { "inbound" : [ "monetization-standard" ] } // AI endpoint -> 1 request + token metering "/api/v1/analyze" : { "inbound" : [ "monetization-ai" ] } // Premium endpoint -> 10 credits "/api/v1/bulk-export" : { "inbound" : [ "monetization-premium" ] }

Dynamic metering

For AI APIs and other variable-cost endpoints, you may need to meter based on the response — for example, counting the number of tokens returned by an LLM.

Use the setMeters and addMeters static methods to set meter values programmatically at runtime from a custom policy or handler:

Code Code import { MonetizationInboundPolicy } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; // In a custom outbound policy, set meters based on the response export default async function meterTokens ( response , request , context ) { if (response.ok) { const body = await response. json (); const tokens = body.usage?.total_tokens ?? 0 ; MonetizationInboundPolicy. setMeters (context, { tokens_used: tokens, }); } return response; }

You can also use addMeters to add to existing meter values rather than replacing them:

Code Code MonetizationInboundPolicy. addMeters (context, { api_credits: creditsConsumed, });

You can also read the current runtime meter values at any point:

Code Code const meters = MonetizationInboundPolicy. getMeters (context); // { tokens_used: 150 }

How meter values are merged

The final metering hook combines static and runtime values before usage is sent:

options.meters provides the static base values

provides the static base values setMeters replaces the current runtime meter map, overriding matching static keys

replaces the current runtime meter map, overriding matching static keys addMeters accumulates into the runtime meter map, then combines additively with static values

accumulates into the runtime meter map, then combines additively with static values If both static and runtime maps are empty, metering is skipped

For a meter key like api with options.meters.api = 1 :

setMeters(context, { api: 50 }) sends api: 50 (replaces static value)

sends (replaces static value) addMeters(context, { api: 50 }) sends api: 51 (adds to static value)

Error responses

The policy returns 403 Forbidden for all error conditions. Responses follow the RFC 7807 Problem Details format:

Code Code { "type" : "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/403" , "title" : "Forbidden" , "status" : 403 , "detail" : "API Key has exceeded the allowed limit for \" api_requests \" meter." , "instance" : "/api/v1/resource" , "trace" : { "timestamp" : "2026-01-15T10:00:00Z" , "requestId" : "req_abc123" , "buildId" : "build_xyz" } }

Common error details:

Condition detail message No auth header "No Authorization Header" Wrong auth scheme "Invalid Authorization Scheme" Invalid API key "API Key is invalid or does not have access to the API" Expired API key "API Key has expired." Expired subscription "API Key has an expired subscription." Payment not made "Payment has not been made." Payment overdue "Payment is overdue. Please update your payment method." Quota exhausted "API Key has exceeded the allowed limit for \"X\" meter." Meter not in subscription "API Key does not have \"X\" meter provided by the subscription."

Pipeline ordering

The monetization policy should be the first policy in the inbound pipeline since it handles authentication:

Code 1. monetization-inbound → Authenticates, checks subscription, enforces quota, meters usage 2. rate-limiting → (Optional) Per-second/per-minute spike protection 3. caching → (Optional) Response caching 4. → Route handler → Your API logic

If you still want per-second or per-minute rate limiting on top of monthly quotas, add a standalone rate-limiting policy after the monetization policy. These serve different purposes: monetization enforces billing quotas, while rate limiting protects against traffic spikes.