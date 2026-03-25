Copy page Guides Subscription Lifecycle

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

This guide covers the full lifecycle of a customer subscription: creation, trials, upgrades, downgrades, cancellation, and reactivation.

Subscription states

Status API access Description active Yes Subscription is active and payment is current inactive No Subscription is not yet active or was deactivated canceled No Subscription has been canceled scheduled No Subscription is scheduled for future activation

Access is also governed by payment status. If a payment is overdue beyond the grace period (default 3 days, configurable via zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days metadata), access is blocked even for active subscriptions.

Creating subscriptions

The standard path. Customer signs up in the Developer Portal, picks a plan, completes Stripe Checkout, and gets their API key immediately.

Customer visits the pricing page Clicks "Subscribe" on their chosen plan Completes Stripe Checkout (enters payment details) Redirected back to the Developer Portal Subscription is active, API key is generated

Programmatic (API)

Create subscriptions directly via the API for cases where the checkout happens outside the Developer Portal (custom frontend, sales-assisted onboarding, internal tooling):

Terminal Code curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "customerId": "cus_abc123", "planKey": "pro", "stripeCustomerId": "cus_stripe_xyz" }'

The customerId is the user's identifier in your auth system (Auth0 user ID, etc.). The stripeCustomerId is the customer's ID in Stripe.

Free trials

Trials are modeled as the first phase of a multi-phase plan. No special trial API is needed.

How trials work

Customer subscribes to a plan that has a trial phase The subscription is activated with the trial phase's entitlements (e.g., 1,000 requests) When the trial phase duration expires: The subscription transitions to the next phase (the paid phase)

Stripe charges the customer for the first paid period

Entitlements update to the paid phase's rate cards If payment fails at trial end, access depends on the payment grace period configuration

Trial configuration example

14-day trial with automatic conversion to paid:

Code Code { "key" : "pro-trial" , "name" : "Pro with Free Trial" , "currency" : "USD" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "phases" : [ { "key" : "trial" , "name" : "14-Day Free Trial" , "duration" : "P2W" , "rateCards" : [ { "type" : "flat_fee" , "key" : "api_calls" , "name" : "API Calls" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : null , "price" : null , "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "issueAfterReset" : 1000 , "isSoftLimit" : false } } ] }, { "key" : "default" , "name" : "Pro Monthly" , "duration" : null , "rateCards" : [ { "type" : "usage_based" , "key" : "api_calls" , "name" : "API Calls" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "tiered" , "mode" : "graduated" , "tiers" : [ { "upToAmount" : "50000" , "flatPrice" : { "type" : "flat" , "amount" : "99.00" }, "unitPrice" : null }, { "flatPrice" : null , "unitPrice" : { "type" : "unit" , "amount" : "0.50" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "issueAfterReset" : 50000 , "isSoftLimit" : true } } ] } ] }

This plan gives customers a 14-day trial with 1,000 requests (hard limit, no billing). When the trial ends, they automatically transition to the paid Pro phase at $99/month with 50,000 requests and overage billing. No cron jobs, no webhook handlers, no transition code.

What happens when a trial expires

If the plan has a paid phase after the trial:

Stripe charges the customer automatically

On success: subscription transitions to the paid phase with paid entitlements

On failure: access depends on the payment grace period configuration

If the customer cancels during the trial:

They retain trial access until the trial period ends

No payment is charged

After the trial period, access is revoked

Plan changes (upgrades and downgrades)

Customers can change plans from the Subscriptions page in the Developer Portal:

Customer clicks "Change Plan" on their active subscription Sees available plans with pricing comparison Selects the new plan Stripe handles proration (charge or credit the difference) Entitlements update immediately — the customer's quota changes in real time The API key stays the same

Programmatic (API)

Terminal Code curl -X PATCH https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId} \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "planKey": "enterprise" }'

Proration behavior

When a customer changes plans mid-billing-period:

Upgrade (e.g., Starter → Pro):

New entitlements take effect immediately

Stripe prorates the price difference for the remainder of the billing period

Downgrade (e.g., Pro → Starter):

New (lower) entitlements take effect at the next billing cycle

Stripe issues a prorated credit for the price difference, applied to the next invoice

Quota reset on plan change

When a customer changes plans, the quota usage counter does not reset. If a customer used 8,000 of their 10,000-request Starter quota and upgrades to Pro (50,000 requests), they have 42,000 remaining for the current period — not 50,000.

This prevents gaming where a customer uses up their starter quota, upgrades momentarily, and immediately downgrades.

Cancellation

Customers can cancel from the Developer Portal subscriptions page:

Customer clicks "Cancel Subscription" Confirmation dialog explains what happens Cancellation is scheduled for the end of the current billing period Customer retains full access until the period ends At period end, access is revoked and the API key stops working

Programmatic cancellation

Terminal Code curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/cancel \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"

Cancellation behavior

Scenario Default behavior Active subscription canceled Access until period end, then revoked Trial subscription canceled Access until trial end, no payment charged Subscription with overage Overage billed on final invoice

Reactivation

A canceled subscription (scheduled for end-of-period) can be reactivated before the period ends:

Terminal Code curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/unschedule-cancelation \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"

This removes the pending cancellation. The subscription continues as normal.

A fully canceled subscription (past the period end) can be restored:

Terminal Code curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/restore \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"

Multiple subscriptions

A customer can hold multiple active subscriptions simultaneously. This supports scenarios like:

A primary monthly subscription plus a credit pack top-up

Separate subscriptions for different API products

A team subscription and a personal subscription

Each subscription generates its own API key. The customer uses the appropriate key for each use case.