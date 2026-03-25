Subscription Lifecycle
Beta
API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.
This guide covers the full lifecycle of a customer subscription: creation, trials, upgrades, downgrades, cancellation, and reactivation.
Subscription states
|Status
|API access
|Description
active
|Yes
|Subscription is active and payment is current
inactive
|No
|Subscription is not yet active or was deactivated
canceled
|No
|Subscription has been canceled
scheduled
|No
|Subscription is scheduled for future activation
Access is also governed by payment status. If a payment is overdue beyond the
grace period (default 3 days, configurable via
zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days
metadata), access is blocked even for active subscriptions.
Creating subscriptions
Self-serve (Developer Portal)
The standard path. Customer signs up in the Developer Portal, picks a plan, completes Stripe Checkout, and gets their API key immediately.
- Customer visits the pricing page
- Clicks "Subscribe" on their chosen plan
- Completes Stripe Checkout (enters payment details)
- Redirected back to the Developer Portal
- Subscription is active, API key is generated
Programmatic (API)
Create subscriptions directly via the API for cases where the checkout happens outside the Developer Portal (custom frontend, sales-assisted onboarding, internal tooling):
Code
curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "customerId": "cus_abc123", "planKey": "pro", "stripeCustomerId": "cus_stripe_xyz" }'
The
customerId is the user's identifier in your auth system (Auth0 user ID,
etc.). The
stripeCustomerId is the customer's ID in Stripe.
Free trials
Trials are modeled as the first phase of a multi-phase plan. No special trial API is needed.
How trials work
- Customer subscribes to a plan that has a trial phase
- The subscription is activated with the trial phase's entitlements (e.g., 1,000 requests)
- When the trial phase duration expires:
- The subscription transitions to the next phase (the paid phase)
- Stripe charges the customer for the first paid period
- Entitlements update to the paid phase's rate cards
- If payment fails at trial end, access depends on the payment grace period configuration
Trial configuration example
14-day trial with automatic conversion to paid:
Code
{ "key": "pro-trial", "name": "Pro with Free Trial", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "14-Day Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Pro Monthly", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "50000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "99.00" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.50" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 50000, "isSoftLimit": true } } ] } ] }
This plan gives customers a 14-day trial with 1,000 requests (hard limit, no billing). When the trial ends, they automatically transition to the paid Pro phase at $99/month with 50,000 requests and overage billing. No cron jobs, no webhook handlers, no transition code.
What happens when a trial expires
If the plan has a paid phase after the trial:
- Stripe charges the customer automatically
- On success: subscription transitions to the paid phase with paid entitlements
- On failure: access depends on the payment grace period configuration
If the customer cancels during the trial:
- They retain trial access until the trial period ends
- No payment is charged
- After the trial period, access is revoked
Plan changes (upgrades and downgrades)
Customer-initiated (Developer Portal)
Customers can change plans from the Subscriptions page in the Developer Portal:
- Customer clicks "Change Plan" on their active subscription
- Sees available plans with pricing comparison
- Selects the new plan
- Stripe handles proration (charge or credit the difference)
- Entitlements update immediately — the customer's quota changes in real time
- The API key stays the same
Programmatic (API)
Code
curl -X PATCH https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId} \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "planKey": "enterprise" }'
Proration behavior
When a customer changes plans mid-billing-period:
Upgrade (e.g., Starter → Pro):
- New entitlements take effect immediately
- Stripe prorates the price difference for the remainder of the billing period
Downgrade (e.g., Pro → Starter):
- New (lower) entitlements take effect at the next billing cycle
- Stripe issues a prorated credit for the price difference, applied to the next invoice
Quota reset on plan change
When a customer changes plans, the quota usage counter does not reset. If a customer used 8,000 of their 10,000-request Starter quota and upgrades to Pro (50,000 requests), they have 42,000 remaining for the current period — not 50,000.
This prevents gaming where a customer uses up their starter quota, upgrades momentarily, and immediately downgrades.
Cancellation
Customer-initiated
Customers can cancel from the Developer Portal subscriptions page:
- Customer clicks "Cancel Subscription"
- Confirmation dialog explains what happens
- Cancellation is scheduled for the end of the current billing period
- Customer retains full access until the period ends
- At period end, access is revoked and the API key stops working
Programmatic cancellation
Code
curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/cancel \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"
Cancellation behavior
|Scenario
|Default behavior
|Active subscription canceled
|Access until period end, then revoked
|Trial subscription canceled
|Access until trial end, no payment charged
|Subscription with overage
|Overage billed on final invoice
Reactivation
A canceled subscription (scheduled for end-of-period) can be reactivated before the period ends:
Code
curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/unschedule-cancelation \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"
This removes the pending cancellation. The subscription continues as normal.
A fully canceled subscription (past the period end) can be restored:
Code
curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/restore \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"
Multiple subscriptions
A customer can hold multiple active subscriptions simultaneously. This supports scenarios like:
- A primary monthly subscription plus a credit pack top-up
- Separate subscriptions for different API products
- A team subscription and a personal subscription
Each subscription generates its own API key. The customer uses the appropriate key for each use case.