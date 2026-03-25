Copy page Monetization API Quickstart — Monetize Your API

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

This guide walks you through setting up API monetization from scratch.

Outcomes

By the end of this quickstart, you have:

A pricing page in your Developer Portal where customers can browse and compare plans

in your Developer Portal where customers can browse and compare plans Stripe-powered checkout so customers can subscribe and pay directly

so customers can subscribe and pay directly Plan-scoped API keys that are automatically issued when a customer subscribes

that are automatically issued when a customer subscribes Usage metering that tracks API calls per subscription in real time

that tracks API calls per subscription in real time Quota enforcement that limits or bills for overages based on each customer's plan

You'll set up three example plans (Developer, Pro, and Business) with tiered pricing, included request quotas, and per-request overage billing.

Prerequisites

A Zuplo account

A Stripe account (sandbox mode is fine for setup)

Step 1: Create a new project

Use a fresh project for this guide. Since monetization is still in preview, this keeps your existing work safe from any breaking changes.

Go to portal.zuplo.com and sign in. Click New Project in the top right corner. Select API Management (+ MCP Server). Select Starter Project (Recommended) — it comes with endpoints ready to monetize. (Optional) Connect your project to source control by following the GitHub setup guide. This isn't required for monetization, but is recommended for managing your project long-term.

Step 2: Enable the monetization plugin

Add the monetization plugin to your Developer Portal configuration.

In your project, navigate to the Code tab. In the file tree, open docs/zudoku.config.tsx . Add the monetization plugin import at the top of the file: Code Code import { zuploMonetizationPlugin } from "@zuplo/zudoku-plugin-monetization" ; Add the plugin to the plugins array in your config: Code Code const config : ZudokuConfig = { // ... your existing config plugins: [ zuploMonetizationPlugin (), // ... any other plugins ], }; Save the file and wait for the environment to deploy.

Step 3: Configure the Monetization Service

Navigate to the Services tab in your project. Select the environment you want to configure (e.g., Working Copy). Click Configure on the Monetization Service card.

Step 4: Create a meter

Meters track what you want to measure — API calls, tokens processed, data transferred, etc.

In the Monetization Service, click the Meters tab. Click Add Meter and select Blank Meter. Fill in the meter details: Name : API

: Event : api — the type of event this meter listens for.

: — the type of event this meter listens for. Description : API Calls

: Aggregation : SUM — how values are combined (other options include COUNT , MAX , etc.).

: — how values are combined (other options include , , etc.). Value Property: $.total — a JSONPath expression that extracts the value from each event. Click Add Meter to save.

Step 5: Create features

Features define what your customers get access to. They can be tied to meters (for usage-based features) or standalone (for boolean features like "Metadata Support").

In the Monetization Service, click the Features tab, then click Add Feature for each of the following:

Name Key Linked Meter Purpose api api API Usage-based (linked to meter) Monthly Fee monthly_fee — Flat-rate billing Metadata Support metadata_support — Boolean on/off feature

Step 6: Create plans

Plans bring together your features with pricing and entitlements. Create three plans to give your customers options.

Create the Developer plan

In the Plans tab, click Add Plan. Fill in the plan details: Plan Name : Developer

: Key: developer Click Create Draft. Configure the rate cards by selecting features from the Add feature dropdown in the Features & Rate Cards section: Monthly Fee rate card: Pricing Model : Flat fee

: Flat fee Billing Cadence : Monthly

: Monthly Payment Term : In advance

: In advance Price : $9.99

: $9.99 Entitlement: No entitlement api rate card: Pricing Model : Tiered

: Tiered Billing Cadence : Monthly

: Monthly Price Mode : Graduated

: Graduated Tier 1 : First Unit 0 , Last Unit 1000 , Unit Price $0, Flat Price $0

: First Unit , Last Unit , Unit Price $0, Flat Price $0 Tier 2 : First Unit 1001 , to infinity, Unit Price $0.10, Flat Price $0

: First Unit , to infinity, Unit Price $0.10, Flat Price $0 Entitlement : Metered (track usage)

: Metered (track usage) Usage Limit : 1000

: Soft limit: enabled Click Save.

Create the Pro and Business plans

Repeat the same steps above to create the Pro and Business plans using the values in the table below. The only structural differences are the pricing amounts and that Pro and Business include a Metadata Support rate card (set Pricing Model to Free and Entitlement to Boolean (on/off) ).

Plan Key Monthly Fee Included Requests Overage Rate Metadata Support Developer developer $9.99 1,000 $0.10/req No Pro pro $19.99 5,000 $0.05/req Yes Business business $29.99 10,000 $0.01/req Yes

For the api rate card on each plan, set Tier 1 Last Unit to the "Included Requests" value and Tier 2 Unit Price to the "Overage Rate" value. The Usage Limit should match the "Included Requests" value. Enable Soft limit on all plans.

Reorder your plans

The order of plans on the Plans tab determines how they appear on the pricing page. Drag and drop the plans using the handle on the top-left corner of each card to reorder them as Developer, Pro, Business.

Publish your plans

Each plan starts as a draft. Publish each one before customers can subscribe.

On each plan card, click the ... context menu. Select Publish Plan. Repeat for all three plans.

For more plan configurations (including trial periods and multiple tiers), see Plan Examples.

Step 7: Connect Stripe

For testing, use Stripe's sandbox mode so you can simulate payments without real charges.

Go to your Stripe Dashboard and make sure you're in sandbox mode (toggle in the top-right corner). Go to Developers > API keys and copy your Secret key (starts with sk_test_ ). In the Monetization Service, click Payment Provider in the left sidebar. Click Configure on the Stripe card. Enter a Name and paste your Stripe API Key, then click Save.

Always use your Stripe test key ( sk_test_... ) while following this guide. This creates a sandbox environment where you can safely test subscriptions and payments without processing real transactions. When you're ready for production, update to your live key ( sk_live_... ).

Step 8: Add the monetization policy

The monetization policy checks entitlements and tracks usage on every request.

Add the policy to your routes

Click on the Code tab and select policies.json from the config directory.

Click on Create Policy > Create Inbound Policy. Select the Monetization policy from the list of policies, and click Continue.

In the Meters configuration field, replace the default value requests with api to match the meter you created in Step 4. This field maps the meter slug to the number of units each request consumes.

Code Code { "export" : "MonetizationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "cacheTtlSeconds" : 60 , "meters" : { "api" : 1 // default is "requests": 1 } } }

Click on Create Policy.

Apply the policy to routes

Next, you need to apply the Monetization policy to some or all of your routes.

Click on the three-dot menu on the monetization-inbound policy. Select Apply Policy. Choose individual routes that you want to count towards the metered requests, or click Select All to add the policy to every route in the project.

Click on Apply. Click on Save in your project to publish the changes

The MonetizationInboundPolicy handles API key authentication internally. You do not need a separate api-key-auth policy on monetized routes.

Step 9: Deploy and test

With the Monetization policy live on your API routes, you can now test the end-to-end flow.

Open the Pricing tab in your Developer Portal. Click Subscribe on one of the available plans. Enter payment information. Since you're using Stripe sandbox, use test card numbers — no real charges are made. After the subscription is confirmed, you can see your usage dashboard and API key.

Test: Make API calls

Copy the API key from your subscription and make requests:

Terminal Code curl --request GET \ --url https:// < your-gateway-ur l > /todos \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <your-api-key>'

Head back to the Developer Portal to see your usage dashboard update with each call. You should see the api meter count increase toward your plan's limit.

Next steps

Now you have run through the process of setting up Monetization on an example project, familiarize yourself with these other aspects and start integrating it into your own project.