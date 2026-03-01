Copy page Monetization API Troubleshooting & FAQ

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

Common issues

Customer gets 403 Forbidden instead of expected access

Symptom: Authenticated customer with an active subscription receives 403 Forbidden instead of a successful response.

Causes and fixes:

Payment is overdue. Check the subscription's payment status via the API. If payment has failed and the grace period (default 3 days) has passed, access is blocked. Terminal Code curl https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/customers/{CUSTOMER_ID}/subscriptions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" Fix: Either resolve the payment issue in Stripe, or adjust the grace period via zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days metadata on the plan or customer. Customer is using the wrong API key. Each subscription generates its own key. If the customer has multiple subscriptions or regenerated their key, they may be using an old or unrelated key. Fix: Have the customer check their active key in the Developer Portal → Subscriptions page. Customer has no subscription. If the customer authenticated but never subscribed to a plan, they get 403 on monetized routes. Fix: Direct the customer to subscribe to a plan (even a free tier).

Customer gets 403 Forbidden for quota exceeded

Symptom: Customer's requests are being blocked and the error detail mentions exceeding a meter limit.

Causes and fixes:

Separate rate-limiting policy is blocking them. If you have both a MonetizationInboundPolicy (monthly quota) and a standalone rate-limiting policy (per-second/per-minute), the rate limiter may be triggering before the monetization quota is reached. Fix: Check if a per-second/per-minute rate limit is configured. The response body detail message will indicate which limit was hit. Meter counting both successes and failures. The default meterOnStatusCodes is "200-299" , so only successful responses are metered. If you changed this to a broader range, failed requests (4xx, 5xx from your backend) count against the quota. Fix: Set meterOnStatusCodes to "200-299" to only count successful responses. Multiple meters consuming the same quota. If a single request increments a meter by more than 1 (e.g., "api_credits": 10 ), the quota depletes faster than the customer expects. Fix: Verify the meter increment values in your policy configuration match what your pricing page communicates.

Stripe Checkout redirects but subscription isn't created in Zuplo

Symptom: Customer completes Stripe Checkout successfully, but the Developer Portal shows no active subscription.

Causes and fixes:

Preview environment mismatch. If you tested in a preview deployment but the checkout was configured for a different environment, the subscription may have been created in the wrong bucket. Fix: Ensure you are testing against the correct environment (working copy, preview, or production). Stripe test mode / live mode mismatch. Products and subscriptions in Stripe test mode are invisible to live mode and vice versa. Fix: Verify you're looking at the correct mode in both Stripe and Zuplo.

Usage dashboard shows zero despite active API traffic

Symptom: Customer is making successful API requests, but the usage dashboard in the Developer Portal shows 0 usage.

Causes and fixes:

Monetization policy is not applied to the route. The MonetizationInboundPolicy must be in the inbound policy pipeline for metering to occur. If the route only has a different authentication policy (no monetization policy), requests go through but aren't metered. Fix: Verify the monetization-inbound policy is listed in the route's inbound policies. meterOnStatusCodes excludes the response status. If set to "200" but your API returns 201 Created , those requests won't be metered. Fix: Widen the status code range (e.g., "200-299" ).

Plan changes don't take effect

Symptom: Customer upgrades their plan in the Developer Portal, but their entitlements don't change.

Causes and fixes:

Plan was updated but not published. Plans in draft status aren't visible to customers, and updates to active plans need to be re-published. Fix: Check the plan status. Publish if it's still in draft. Caching lag. Entitlement changes propagate in near-real-time, but there can be a brief propagation window (typically under 60 seconds based on cacheTtlSeconds ). Fix: Wait a minute and retry. If the issue persists, check the subscription via the API to verify the plan change was recorded.

Check subscription state via the API

Terminal Code # List subscriptions for a customer curl https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/customers/{CUSTOMER_ID}/subscriptions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" # Check subscription access and entitlements curl https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/access \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}"

Check meter usage

Terminal Code # Query meter usage for the current month curl -X POST https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/{bucketId}/meters/{meterIdOrSlug}/query \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "subject": "{SUBSCRIPTION_ID}", "from": "2026-03-01T00:00:00Z", "to": "2026-03-31T23:59:59Z", "windowSize": "DAY" }'

Test with cURL

Verify the full flow manually:

Terminal Code # Make a request to a monetized endpoint curl -v -H "Authorization: Bearer {CUSTOMER_API_KEY}" \ https://your-api.zuplo.dev/api/v1/resource # Check the response status and body for error details # 403 with detail message indicates auth, payment, or quota issues

FAQ

Can I have both free and paid plans?

Yes. Create a free plan with price: null and isSoftLimit: false on the entitlement. Free plans that don't require a credit card skip Stripe Checkout entirely — the customer gets access immediately after clicking "Start Free."

Can a customer have multiple subscriptions?

Yes. Each subscription generates its own API key. The customer uses the appropriate key for each subscription. This supports scenarios like a primary subscription plus a credit pack, or separate subscriptions for different API products.

What happens if Stripe is down?

Zuplo caches subscription and quota state locally. If Stripe is temporarily unavailable, existing customers continue to have access based on their cached subscription state. New subscriptions and plan changes require Stripe to be available.

Can I use currencies other than USD?

Yes. Plans support any ISO 4217 currency code. Set the currency field when creating a plan. You can offer the same plan in multiple currencies by creating separate plan objects (e.g., pro-usd and pro-eur ).

How are overages calculated?

Overages are modeled using graduated tiered pricing. The first tier covers the included allowance at a flat price, and subsequent tiers charge per-unit for usage beyond the allowance. See Pricing Models for details.

Can I set spending limits for pay-as-you-go customers?

You can set a hard entitlement limit that acts as a spending cap (e.g., max 100,000 requests regardless of willingness to pay). Alternatively, use a custom policy to check current usage against a configurable limit, or set up Stripe billing alerts to notify customers approaching a threshold.

Do meters count retried requests?

Yes. Each request that hits the gateway is independently metered. If a client retries a failed request, both the original and retry are metered (subject to meterOnStatusCodes filtering). This is by design — your infrastructure handled both requests.

Can I migrate from Amberflo/Moesif/OpenMeter?

Yes. The third-party metering integrations (Amberflo, Moesif, OpenMeter policies) are separate from the native Zuplo Monetization. You can run them in parallel during migration:

Add the MonetizationInboundPolicy alongside your existing third-party policy Let both meter simultaneously for a comparison period Once you've verified parity, remove the third-party policy Decommission the third-party metering service

Is there an SLA on metering accuracy?

Zuplo meters in the request path — every request that gets a response is metered synchronously. There's no batch processing, no eventual consistency window, and no sampling. If the customer's API call succeeded (based on meterOnStatusCodes ), it's counted.

Can I customize the 403 response body?

Yes. Use a custom outbound policy to transform the 403 response when it's a quota error:

Code Code export default async function customQuotaResponse ( response , request , context ) { if (response.status === 403 ) { const body = await response. json (); if (body.detail?. includes ( "exceeded the allowed limit" )) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "quota_exceeded" , message: "You've exceeded your API quota. Upgrade your plan for more requests." , upgrade_url: "https://developers.your-company.com/pricing" , }), { status: 429 , headers: response.headers, }, ); } } return response; }