Copy page Monetization Third-Party Monetization Integrations

Zuplo's built-in Monetization handles metering, billing, and quota enforcement natively at the gateway. For teams with existing billing infrastructure or specialized requirements, Zuplo also integrates with third-party metering and billing platforms through policies and the programmable gateway.

When to use third-party integrations

Third-party integrations make sense when you:

Already have an established billing pipeline you want to keep

Need a platform-specific feature that Zuplo Monetization does not yet cover

Want to combine Zuplo's gateway with a dedicated analytics or metering vendor

For most teams starting fresh, the built-in Monetization is the fastest path — it removes the need to synchronize state between separate metering, billing, and gateway systems.

Available integrations

Amberflo

The Amberflo Metering Policy enables real-time usage metering and billing through Amberflo, a usage-based billing platform:

Real-time event ingestion — Track usage events with sub-second latency

— Track usage events with sub-second latency Flexible metering — Define custom meters for any billable metric

— Define custom meters for any billable metric Usage-based pricing — Support complex pricing models and tiers

— Support complex pricing models and tiers Customer dashboards — Provide usage visibility to your customers

Moesif

The Moesif Analytics Policy integrates with Moesif for API analytics and monetization:

API analytics — Deep insights into API usage patterns and customer behavior

— Deep insights into API usage patterns and customer behavior Usage tracking — Monitor API calls, latency, and error rates

— Monitor API calls, latency, and error rates Customer segmentation — Analyze usage by customer cohorts

— Analyze usage by customer cohorts Billing alerts — Set up notifications for usage thresholds

Learn how Zuplo and Moesif work together: API Observability and Monetization at the Edge

Stripe (direct)

Stripe can be used directly with Zuplo's programmable gateway for custom billing flows:

Custom integrations — Use Stripe's APIs with Zuplo's programmable gateway

— Use Stripe's APIs with Zuplo's programmable gateway Webhooks — Process subscription events and update access in real-time with the Stripe Webhook Verification Policy

— Process subscription events and update access in real-time with the Stripe Webhook Verification Policy Tiered access — Different rate limits and features per subscription level

Zuplo's built-in Monetization already includes a native Stripe integration that handles subscription management, invoicing, and payment collection automatically. Use the direct Stripe integration only if you need full control over the billing flow.

Building custom integrations

Zuplo's programmable gateway lets you integrate with any billing or metering provider.

Custom policies

Create custom inbound and outbound policies to:

Send usage events to an external metering service

Look up entitlements from an external billing system

Calculate dynamic pricing based on request or response characteristics

Hooks

Use Zuplo's hooks system to:

Forward usage data to your billing pipeline

Update customer limits in real-time

Stream metrics to external systems using plugins like the Azure Event Hubs Plugin

Developer Portal

The Zuplo Developer Portal supports custom pages and plugins for billing UI:

Custom pages for pricing, billing, and account management

Custom plugins to embed billing widgets and dashboards