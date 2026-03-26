Third-Party Monetization Integrations
Zuplo's built-in Monetization handles metering, billing, and quota enforcement natively at the gateway. For teams with existing billing infrastructure or specialized requirements, Zuplo also integrates with third-party metering and billing platforms through policies and the programmable gateway.
When to use third-party integrations
Third-party integrations make sense when you:
- Already have an established billing pipeline you want to keep
- Need a platform-specific feature that Zuplo Monetization does not yet cover
- Want to combine Zuplo's gateway with a dedicated analytics or metering vendor
For most teams starting fresh, the built-in Monetization is the fastest path — it removes the need to synchronize state between separate metering, billing, and gateway systems.
Available integrations
Amberflo
The Amberflo Metering Policy enables real-time usage metering and billing through Amberflo, a usage-based billing platform:
- Real-time event ingestion — Track usage events with sub-second latency
- Flexible metering — Define custom meters for any billable metric
- Usage-based pricing — Support complex pricing models and tiers
- Customer dashboards — Provide usage visibility to your customers
Moesif
The Moesif Analytics Policy integrates with Moesif for API analytics and monetization:
- API analytics — Deep insights into API usage patterns and customer behavior
- Usage tracking — Monitor API calls, latency, and error rates
- Customer segmentation — Analyze usage by customer cohorts
- Billing alerts — Set up notifications for usage thresholds
Learn how Zuplo and Moesif work together: API Observability and Monetization at the Edge
Stripe (direct)
Stripe can be used directly with Zuplo's programmable gateway for custom billing flows:
- Custom integrations — Use Stripe's APIs with Zuplo's programmable gateway
- Webhooks — Process subscription events and update access in real-time with the Stripe Webhook Verification Policy
- Tiered access — Different rate limits and features per subscription level
Zuplo's built-in Monetization already includes a native Stripe integration that handles subscription management, invoicing, and payment collection automatically. Use the direct Stripe integration only if you need full control over the billing flow.
Building custom integrations
Zuplo's programmable gateway lets you integrate with any billing or metering provider.
Custom policies
Create custom inbound and outbound policies to:
- Send usage events to an external metering service
- Look up entitlements from an external billing system
- Calculate dynamic pricing based on request or response characteristics
Hooks
Use Zuplo's hooks system to:
- Forward usage data to your billing pipeline
- Update customer limits in real-time
- Stream metrics to external systems using plugins like the Azure Event Hubs Plugin
Developer Portal
The Zuplo Developer Portal supports custom pages and plugins for billing UI:
- Custom pages for pricing, billing, and account management
- Custom plugins to embed billing widgets and dashboards