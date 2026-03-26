Copy page Monetization Custom API Monetization

Zuplo's Monetization supports advanced requirements out of the box. For organizations with needs beyond the standard offering, Zuplo provides additional capabilities and dedicated support.

Custom monetization capabilities

Advanced billing models

Plans can combine multiple billing strategies in a single subscription:

Multi-dimensional metering — Track and bill on several metrics simultaneously (requests, tokens, data volume)

— Track and bill on several metrics simultaneously (requests, tokens, data volume) Negotiated contracts — Create private plans with custom pricing for individual customers

— Create private plans with custom pricing for individual customers Multiple currencies — Price plans in different currencies for regional markets

— Price plans in different currencies for regional markets Complex phase structures — Model free trials, commitment terms, and automatic conversions using plan phases

Global quota enforcement

Zuplo's globally distributed infrastructure ensures consistent monetization behavior everywhere:

Edge-native metering — Usage is tracked at the edge, close to where requests are served

— Usage is tracked at the edge, close to where requests are served Low-latency enforcement — Quota checks add minimal overhead to request processing

— Quota checks add minimal overhead to request processing Real-time synchronization — Usage data is synchronized globally in near real-time

— Usage data is synchronized globally in near real-time Resilient design — Quota enforcement continues to operate during network partitions

Custom integrations

For organizations with existing billing infrastructure:

Custom billing systems — Connect Zuplo Monetization to proprietary ERP, CRM, or billing platforms using the Developer API

— Connect Zuplo Monetization to proprietary ERP, CRM, or billing platforms using the Developer API Revenue sharing — Implement partner or marketplace billing models with custom policies

— Implement partner or marketplace billing models with custom policies Audit trails — Full visibility into metering and billing events for compliance

Developer Portal

Customers get the full self-serve experience through the Developer Portal:

White-label portals — Fully branded experience for your customers

— Fully branded experience for your customers Self-service subscription management — Customers manage upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations

— Customers manage upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations Usage dashboards — Real-time visibility into consumption and remaining quota

— Real-time visibility into consumption and remaining quota API key management — Customers create and manage their own API keys

Getting started

Zuplo Monetization is available on all plans. Follow the Quickstart to set up metering, plans, and Stripe billing in under 30 minutes.

For enterprise-specific requirements — custom contracts, dedicated support, or integration assistance — contact the Zuplo team.