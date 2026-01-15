Monetization API (Preview) API Access Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

Buckets

Each Zuplo project includes three isolated buckets that mirror your environment structure:

Bucket Purpose Working Copy Your development sandbox for building and testing Preview Staging environments for validating changes before production Production Your live environment serving real customers

Meters, features, plans, and subscriptions are all scoped to a specific bucket. This isolation enables independent development workflows where you can:

Experiment freely - Test new pricing models or usage tracking in development without affecting production data

- Test new pricing models or usage tracking in development without affecting production data Validate changes - Promote your product catalog configuration through preview environments before going live

- Promote your product catalog configuration through preview environments before going live Maintain separation - Keep development test data completely isolated from production customer usage

When you're satisfied with your configuration in one bucket, you can recreate that same configuration in another bucket to promote changes through your deployment pipeline.

Authentication

All Monetization API requests require authentication using a Zuplo API key.

All examples in this documentation assume the following environment variables are set in your terminal:

Terminal Code # Your Bucket ID (could be working-copy, preview, or production) # (Found in Project Services > Bucket Details) export BUCKET_ID = your-bucket-id # Your Zuplo API Key (Found in Account Settings > Zuplo API Keys) export ZAPI_KEY = zpka_YOUR_API_KEY

Include your API key in the Authorization header:

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /meters \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY "

API Reference

For complete API operations, see the API Reference documentation: